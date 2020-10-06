daily-drive-test

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions, Patricia head into bye with urgent need to improve

Oct 06, 2020 at 10:43 AM

Detroit Lions safety defends coaches: 'We’re the ones getting paid millions'

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

October 5, 2020

Detroit Lions' Matt Patricia offers puzzling explanation for 'a lot of work to do' comment

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 5, 2020

VIDEO: Detroit Lions unlikely to fire Matt Patricia now. Can they save the season?

Staff – Detroit Free Press

October 5, 2020

Tracing the Detroit Lions' mistakes that brought them to brink of another witching hour (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 5, 2020

Ex-Detroit Lions QB Dan Orlovsky obliterates Matt Patricia; 'It's a bunch of trash'

Kirkland Crawford – Detroit Free Press

October 5, 2020

Rogers: As another season heads south, Lions need buzz, not buzzwords (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 5, 2020

Four Downs: Lions' Matt Patricia catches heat for postgame comments (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 5, 2020

Matt Patricia clarifies comments regarding team he inherited after ex-Lions players toast him

Ben Raven – MLive.com

October 5, 2020

Detroit Lions ‘pissed off’ heading into bye, searching for answers to woeful defense

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

October 5, 2020

Snap counts: This time it’s Detroit Lions LB Jahlani Tavai to plummet to bottom of rotation

Ben Raven – MLive.com

October 5, 2020

Ex-Lions players trash Matt Patricia for comments about team he inherited

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

October 5, 2020

Lions grades: Defense gets pushed around while surrendering 35 unanswered points to Saints (subscription required)

Ben Raven – MLive.com

October 5, 2020

The Detroit Lions have preached patience with the process. No process should look like this.

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

October 5, 2020

Matt Patricia says he's got work to do but he's got to figure it out fast

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

October 5, 2020

The Day After: 10 observations from the Lions’ latest uninspired showing (subscription required)

Chris Burke & Colton Pouncy – The Athletic

October 5, 2020

'We should be 4-0.' But Matt Patricia's Lions know how to lose

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

October 5, 2020

Quinn and Patricia have cost the Lions much more than three seasons

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

October 5, 2020

'Bunch of trash!' Orlovsky rips Patricia for 'completely false' comments

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

October 5, 2020

Lions, Patricia head into bye with urgent need to improve

Larry Lage – Associated Press

October 5, 2020

NFL stresses new COVID-19 protocols in memo; violations causing schedule adjustments could result in forfeiture of games

Nick Shook – NFL.com

October 5, 2020

ESPN analyst, ex-Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky blasts Matt Patricia's comments: 'It's a bunch of trash'

Scott Gleeson – USA Today

October 5, 2020

