THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions moving on from top returning linebacker Devon Kennard

Mar 18, 2020 at 09:33 AM

Out-of-work writer thought emailed money was fake. Then teared up over 'incredible gesture'

Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press

March 17, 2020

Devon Kennard's future in limbo after Detroit Lions' addition of Jamie Collins

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 17, 2020

New Lions QB Chase Daniel remembers: 'I really like playing at Ford Field'

Marlowe Alter – Detroit Free Press

March 17, 2020

Detroit Lions land Chase Daniel as backup QB for Matthew Stafford

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 17, 2020

What Tom Brady leaving Patriots says about Tua Tagovailoa's chances of landing in Detroit

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 17, 2020

Lions upgrade backup quarterback spot, agree to deal with Chase Daniel

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

March 17, 2020

After reaching agreement with Jamie Collins, Lions cut Devon Kennard

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

March 17, 2020

A breakdown of Lions' deal with Collins, based on reported numbers

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

March 17, 2020

Veteran QB Chase Daniel reportedly signs with Detroit Lions on three-year, $13.05 million deal

Ben Raven – MLive.com

March 17, 2020

Detroit Lions reportedly moving on from top returning linebacker Devon Kennard

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

March 17, 2020

Lions release Devon Kennard after adding ex-Pats LB Jamie Collins

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

March 17, 2020

2020 NFL free agency: Trade grades for every big signing and move

Bill Barnwell – ESPN.com

March 17, 2020

The Lions are sticking to the plan, come hell or high water (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

March 17, 2020

Shakeup Continues: Lions Reportedly Release Devon Kennard

Staff – 97.1 The Ticket

March 17, 2020

Pat Caputo - Free agency remains shell game for Lions

Pat Caputo – The Oakland Press

March 17, 2020

2020 NFL free agency: Winners and losers from Tuesday's moves

Gregg Rosenthal – NFL.com

March 17, 2020

