THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Matt Prater sets NFL record for field goals of 50-plus yards

Jan 04, 2021 at 10:12 AM

Call me crazy but Detroit Lions have several reasons for hope entering uncertain future (subscription required)

Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press

January 4, 2021

Detroit Lions stock watch: If this is it, Matthew Stafford, Marvin Jones will be missed

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 4, 2021

MMQB: Ron Rivera, Cleveland Browns Among Those Who Punch Playoff Tickets in Week 17

Albert Breer – The MMQB

January 4, 2021

Detroit Lions lock up No. 7 pick in NFL draft; Ohio State's Justin Fields could be in play

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 3, 2021

One play from 37-35 loss to Vikings sums up Detroit Lions' atrocious defense

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 3, 2021

Another 'difficult' Detroit Lions season ends. For Matthew Stafford, uncertain future awaits

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 3, 2021

Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford should be headed for a split — if that's what the QB wants

Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

January 3, 2021

Detroit Lions 2021 schedule: Here are the opponents, home and away

Marlowe Alter – Detroit Free Press

January 3, 2021

Detroit Lions' loss to end this strange, pathetic season actually feels like a win

Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press

January 3, 2021

Detroit Lions' Marvin Jones blasts TD reversal: 'I know it didn’t touch the ground'

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

January 3, 2021

NFL ref explains penalty on Detroit Lions' Tracy Walker, suggests barrel roll on QB

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

January 3, 2021

Grading Detroit Lions' loss in finale: Dreadful defense, awesome offense. Coaching? (subscription required)

Dave Birkett– Detroit Free Press

January 3, 2021

Detroit Lions robbed by one of the worst calls ever in game vs. Minnesota Vikings

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

January 3, 2021

Detroit Lions solidify worst defense in franchise history with 37-35 loss to Vikings

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 3, 2021

Lions QB Matthew Stafford will play vs. Vikings; could it be his final game in Detroit?

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 3, 2021

Detroit Lions reportedly eyeing Seattle Seahawks' John Schneider for vacant GM job

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 3, 2021

Ex-Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis has talked to Detroit Lions about coaching job

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 3, 2021

Detroit Lions have a whole new set of challenges this offseason after Sunday's finale

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 3, 2021

Wojo: Lions’ Matthew Stafford era reaches its logical end (subscription required)

Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News

January 3, 2021

Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Defense flounders in season-ending loss to Vikings (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 3, 2021

Lions set franchise-worst defensive marks in loss but secure top-7 pick in NFL Draft

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 3, 2021

Lions' Matthew Stafford not ready to talk about future after gutty performance

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 3, 2021

With season-ending loss, Lions will select 7th in NFL Draft

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 3, 2021

'Terrible call': Penalty on Tracy Walker sends Lions defense to dubious distinction

Jim Russ – The Detroit News

January 3, 2021

Grand finale? Marvin Jones has monster performance in possible last game with Lions

Nolan Bianchi – The Detroit News

January 3, 2021

Lions' 2021 opponents set

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 3, 2021

Detroit Lions discuss coaching vacancy with Marvin Lewis

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 3, 2021

Recap: Lions fall victim to Vikings in season finale, 37-35

Nolan Bianchi – The Detroit News

January 3, 2021

First-half observations: Stafford, Jones looking good as Lions' draft position hangs in the balance

Eric Coughlin – The Detroit News

January 3, 2021

Lions' Matt Prater sets NFL record for field goals of 50-plus yards

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 3, 2021

Lions' Matthew Stafford, Frank Ragnow active for season finale

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 3, 2021

Detroit Lions land seventh overall pick in 2021 NFL draft

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 3, 2021

Lions Marvin Jones goes bonkers in final game of contract, despite refs taking TD off board

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 3, 2021

Lions’ Matt Prater sets NFL record, wins free beer for city of Detroit

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 3, 2021

Inside the locker room: Lions players express disbelief in late controversial calls in loss to Vikings

Ben Raven – MLive.com

January 3, 2021

Quick observations: Lions end season with fourth straight loss, top-7 draft pick

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 3, 2021

Halftime analysis: Matthew Stafford is going out on fire for Lions (subscription required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 3, 2021

Detroit Lions set franchise records for most points, yards allowed in a season. Yes, worse than 2008.

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 3, 2021

Matthew Stafford active for Lions’ season finale; Frank Ragnow too

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 3, 2021

Detroit Lions finish season with 37-35 loss to Minnesota Vikings: Live updates recap

Ben Raven – MLive.com

January 3, 2021

Detroit Lions reportedly trying to poach Seahawks GM John Schneider

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 3, 2021

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater wins challenge, earns city free beer

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

January 3, 2021

Lions' Matt Prater sets NFL record for 50-yard-plus field goals

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

January 3, 2021

Lions offseason questions: Do Matthew Stafford and Kenny Golladay stay on? (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

January 3, 2021

Lions GM, coach search news: Push for Seahawks GM John Schneider ahead? (subscription required)

Chris Burke & Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

January 3, 2021

Cousins throws 3 TDs, Vikings end with 37-35 win over Lions

Larry Lage – Associated Press

January 3, 2021

