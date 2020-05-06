Presented by

Wednesday, May 06, 2020 09:19 AM

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Matt Patricia on ukuleles, Barbies and football in times of corona

Biggest roster holes for all 32 teams after the 2020 NFL draft

Staff – ESPN

May 6, 2020

Detroit Lions should know from 2011 lockout: Work out as a group, win as a group

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 5, 2020

Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia's offseason program include Barbie dolls, ukulele renditions

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

May 5, 2020

Detroit Lions declined Jarrad Davis' option but still want him back in 2021

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 5, 2020

Niyo: No bear hugs now, but Lions' Matt Patricia embraces the virtual victories

John Niyo – The Detroit News

May 5, 2020

Jarrad Davis a ‘cornerstone,’ not out of Lions' plans for future, Matt Patricia says

John Niyo – The Detroit News

May 5, 2020

Lions’ Ty Johnson pulls his own weight (and a lot more) in creative workout

John Niyo – The Detroit News

May 5, 2020

Lions’ Matt Patricia on ukuleles, Barbies and football in times of corona

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

May 5, 2020

Henry Ford’s social justice fund gets $250,000 through NFL’s COVID-19 efforts in communities of color

Ben Raven – MLive.com

May 5, 2020

Matt Patricia marvels at what new Lions LB Jamie Collins adds to defense, locker room

Ben Raven – MLive.com

May 5, 2020

Matt Patricia: Jarrad Davis is a ‘cornerstone’ player, remains in Lions’ plans

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

May 5, 2020

Lions' Matt Patricia adjusts to new reality, coaching challenges during coronavirus pandemic

Michael Rothstein – ESPN

May 5, 2020

Patricia Chooses Classroom Over Gym In Virtual Offseason For Lions

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

May 5, 2020

Despite Contract, Patricia Says Lions 'Continue To Build Around' Jarrad Davis

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

May 5, 2020

Related Content

Linebacker Jarrad Davis
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Davis focused on bond with new teammates, not declined fifth-year option

Quarterback Matthew Stafford
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Analyst says take the over on 4,200 passing yards for Lions' Matthew Stafford

Tight End Hunter Bryant
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Intel on the Lions' undrafted free agents, from their college coaches

Running back Jason Huntley
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Jason Huntley preparing for NFL career with virtual offseason program

Cornerback Jeff Okudah
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Analyst sees Lions' draft class as having biggest immediate impact in NFL

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Goodell: NFL 'prepared to make adjustments' for 2020 season

Head Coach Matt Patricia
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Patricia to UDFAs: Expect longer timeline with hampered offseason. But stay ready.

NFL London
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: NFL cancels international games for 2020 season

Head coach Matt Patricia
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions coach Matt Patricia's makeshift home office: Grinding tape, virtual meetings, family

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Ten free agents who might make sense for the Lions, post-draft

Wide receiver Geronimo Allison
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Where Lions roster stands after draft, free agency; what players are still available

Advertising