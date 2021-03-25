The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions make a smart move on Jared Goff deal

Mar 25, 2021 at 09:55 AM

With Jared Goff, it's hard to see Detroit Lions drafting a QB with No. 7 pick. Here's why. (subscription required)

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

March 25, 2021

Dave Birkett's NFL mock draft 2.0: Four QBs gone, but Detroit Lions still target offense (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 25, 2021

What Jared Goff's contract restructure means for his future with Detroit Lions

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 24, 2021

Detroit Lions add ex-New Orleans Saints LB Alex Anzalone on 1-year deal

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 24, 2021

Analyzing the Lions' early roster moves and available free agents who could still help (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

March 24, 2021

Lions sign Alex Anzalone to bolster depth at linebacker, add receiver Damion Ratley

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

March 24, 2021

Lions restructure Goff's contract, clear $15 million in cap space

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

March 24, 2021

Detroit Lions continue to add speed on perimeter by signing WR Damion Ratley

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

March 24, 2021

Report: Detroit Lions signing ex-Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone to 1-year deal

Ben Raven – MLive.com

March 24, 2021

What you need to know about the Detroit Lions restructuring Jared Goff’s contract

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

March 24, 2021

Detroit Lions convert Jared Goff salary to bonus to gain cap relief

Michael Rothstein – ESPN

March 24, 2021

How Jared Goff’s contract restructure impacts the Lions and their draft plans (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

March 24, 2021

Lions sign former Saints LB Alex Anzalone

Staff – 97.1 The Ticket

March 24, 2021

Detroit Lions sign former Browns WR Damion Ratley

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

March 24, 2021

Detroit Lions reportedly signing LB Alex Anzalone to 1-year deal

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

March 24, 2021

Lions make a smart move on Jared Goff deal

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports

March 24, 2021

