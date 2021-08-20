The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions LS Scott Daly has big shoes to fill replacing Don Muhlbach: 'I know I can do this'

Aug 20, 2021 at 10:31 AM

Detroit Lions LS Scott Daly has big shoes to fill replacing Don Muhlbach: 'I know I can do this' (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 20, 2021

Here's what I want to see from the Detroit Lions in their second NFL preseason game (Subscription Required)

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

August 19, 2021

Detroit Lions' Jared Goff, D'Andre Swift among starters likely to sit vs. Steelers

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 19, 2021

Detroit Lions observations: Jared Goff throws 2 INTs, almost 2 more as offense struggles (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 19, 2021

Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell: 'I'm an asshole' for cutting Don Muhlbach on birthday

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 19, 2021

Detroit Lions activate DT Nick Williams off reserve/COVID list on Thursday

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 19, 2021

Lions camp observations: This wasn't exactly Jared Goff's finest hour (Subscription Required)

Justin Rogers– The Detroit News

August 19, 2021

Lions' Jared Goff, other select vets, likely done for preseason

Justin Rogers– The Detroit News

August 19, 2021

'I have to earn this': Lions long snapper Scott Daly not taking chance at NFL for granted

Justin Rogers– The Detroit News

August 19, 2021

Lions' Dan Campbell beating himself up for cutting Don Muhlbach on 40th birthday

Justin Rogers– The Detroit News

August 19, 2021

Lions RB D'Andre Swift makes limited return to practice: 'Just taking the time off to make sure I'm right'

Kyle Meinke – MLive

August 19, 2021

Detroit Lions staying ultra-positive despite up-and-down quarterback play

Benjamin Raven – MLive

August 19, 2021

D'Andre Swift, T.J. Hockenson not expected to play against Steelers; Jared Goff might not either

Kyle Meinke – MLive

August 19, 2021

Dan Campbell laments cutting Don Muhlbach on 40th birthday: 'I'm an (expletive)'

Kyle Meinke – MLive

August 19, 2021

Detroit Lions activate DT Nick Williams from COVID list

Kyle Meinke – MLive

August 19, 2021

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell takes heat for cutting Don Muhlbach

Eric Woodyard – ESPN.com

August 19, 2021

Which Lions have the most to gain and most to lose against the Steelers? (Subscription Required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

August 19, 2021

Dan Campbell: "I'm an ahole" for cutting Muhlbach on his birthday

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Athletic

August 19, 2021

Detroit Lions training camp Day 16 observations: Another tough day for Jared Goff

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

August 19, 2021

Dan Campbell remorseful over releasing Don Muhlbach on birthday, 'I hate it'

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

August 19, 2021

Detroit Lions injury updates: D'Andre Swift, T.J. Hockenson not expected to play vs. Steelers

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

August 19, 2021

Detroit Lions activate Nick Williams from Reserve/COVID, waive TE Hunter Thedford

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

August 19, 2021

Lions long snapper Scott Daly grateful for opportunity after 'crazy journey'

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

August 19, 2021

Dan Campbell says 'best' players not a lock to make roster

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports

August 19, 2021

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Levi Onwuzurike 'back to normal' after injury, ready for preseason debut

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions teammates, both current and former, pay tribute to Don Muhlbach

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions WR Tom Kennedy looking to make most of increased looks in third camp with team

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions vs. Bills: Top 5 PFF-graded players on offense, defense

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions vs. Bills: 7 players to watch in preseason opener

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Dan Campbell says preseason will play significant role in roster battles

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Once a project, Lions fullback Jason Cabinda emerging as a plus at new position

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions will play starters about a quarter in Friday's preseason opener vs. Buffalo Bills

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Calvin Johnson thanks Lions fans for inspiration during Hall of Fame speech

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Pro Football Hall of Fame 2020: Alex Karras bigger than life on field, in front of camera

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Dan Campbell: Former first-round CB Jeff Okudah becoming a 'bad dude' in Lions secondary

Advertising