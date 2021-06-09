The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions linebacker Jamie Collins feels the rush of new coordinator, scheme

Jun 09, 2021 at 09:32 AM

NFL bizarro world: Detroit Lions seem to be stable while Green Bay Packers are a circus (subscription required)

Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press

June 9, 2021

Detroit Lions have given Jared Goff ownership of offense. We'll know soon if he's 'the guy' (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

June 9, 2021

Detroit Lions minicamp observations: Defense outshines Jared Goff, offense (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

June 8, 2021

Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell 'not worried' about criticism from media for helmet stunt

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

June 8, 2021

Detroit Lions OT Tyrell Crosby: 'I have no true control over' whether I get traded

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

June 8, 2021

Lions hope change, chip on shoulder will fuel another Jared Goff turnaround

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

June 8, 2021

Brad Holmes Q&A, Part 1: Lions GM discusses collaboration, and retooling vs. rebuilding (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

June 8, 2021

Lions' Tyrell Crosby not concerned about trade rumors, ready to compete for role

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

June 8, 2021

Lions linebacker Jamie Collins feels the rush of new coordinator, scheme

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

June 8, 2021

Lions GM Holmes annoyed national media focuses on Campbell's quirks, not elite traits

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

June 8, 2021

Jamie Collins will focus on getting after the quarterback more in Detroit’s new-look defense

Ben Raven – MLive.com

June 8, 2021

Jared Goff, new Detroit Lions offense working out kinks at mandatory minicamp

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

June 8, 2021

Tyrell Crosby not concerned with trade rumors after joining Lions at mandatory minicamp

Ben Raven – MLive.com

June 8, 2021

Lions coach Dan Campbell blows off criticism for wearing racing helmet

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

June 8, 2021

Jared Goff says he feels empowered by Detroit Lions' coaches

Eric Woodyard – ESPN

June 8, 2021

Lions minicamp observations: Jeff Okudah’s comfort level grows as the defense scores a workout win (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner & Chris Burke – The Athletic

June 8, 2021

Pat Caputo: Dan Campbell deserves better from Lions’ fans, media

Pat Caputo – 97.1 The Ticket

June 8, 2021

Tyrell Crosby heard the rumors. 'I haven't even thought about' asking for a trade.'

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

June 8, 2021

Goff 'empowered' by Lions' coaching staff: "They want to hear from me"

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

June 8, 2021

Dan Campbell not sweating national criticism: "I’m just being me"

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

June 8, 2021

Lions HC Dan Campbell remembers late NFL coach Jim Fassel

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

June 8, 2021

Observations from Detroit Lions minicamp, Day 1

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

June 8, 2021

5 standouts from Detroit Lions minicamp, Day 1

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

June 8, 2021

Dan Campbell unfazed by media criticism over race car helmet

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports

June 8, 2021

Duce Staley can fix a big problem in Detroit

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports

June 8, 2021

