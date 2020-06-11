Presented by

Thursday, Jun 11, 2020 09:18 AM

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Justin Coleman says friend Ahmaud Arbery's life had a purpose

Detroit Lions CB Justin Coleman: My friend Ahmaud Arbery wanted to 'change the world'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

June 11, 2020

What we learned about Jeff Okudah by rewatching his 2019 college tape (subscription required)

Chris Burke & Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

June 11, 2020

Kerryon Johnson: No problem with Lions drafting RB D'Andre Swift

Kevin Patra – NFL.com

June 11, 2020

Detroit Lions' Kerryon Johnson 'wasn't tripping' about D'Andre Swift pick

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

June 10, 2020

Detroit Lions' Bob Quinn, Rod Wood sign letter asking Congress to end qualified immunity

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

June 10, 2020

Kerryon Johnson pumped Lions got 'phenomenal' running back mate in D'Andre Swift

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

June 10, 2020

Lions' Justin Coleman remembers Ahmaud Arbery as 'always a positive person'

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

June 10, 2020

Lions’ Justin Coleman shares powerful memory of Ahmaud Arbery pondering his purpose in life

Ben Raven – MLive.com

June 10, 2020

Lions’ Kerryon Johnson on D’Andre Swift pick: I wasn’t tripping at all. He’s lightning in a bottle.

Ben Raven – MLive.com

June 10, 2020

Lions' Justin Coleman says friend Ahmaud Arbery's life had a purpose

Michael Rothstein – ESPN

June 10, 2020

Lions' Kerryon Johnson says of D'Andre Swift, 'we can all learn from each other'

Michael Rothstein – ESPN

June 10, 2020

Kerryon Johnson, New-Look Lions Striving For 'Top 10' Rushing Attack

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

June 10, 2020

Buccaneers, Lions reopen facilities; coaches still work from home

Staff – NFL.com

June 10, 2020

NFL, NFLPA discussing possibility of shortened preseason

Nick Shook – NFL.com

June 10, 2020

Related Content

Defensive end Julian Okwara
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions sign third-round pick Julian Okwara to 4-year deal

Running back Bo Scarbrough
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Bo Scarbrough's dreams of an FBI future start with finishing his degree

Cornerback Jamal Agnew
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Before a quiet march across a bridge, Lions' Jamal Agnew finds his voice

Running back Joique Bell
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions players expected to march in Detroit on Friday

Head Coach Matt Patricia
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Matt Patricia discusses Lions teams meetings in the wake of George Floyd's killing

Offensive tackle Ray Roberts
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Ex-Lions lineman Ray Roberts speaks 'my truth' on racial issues

Defensive end Trey Flowers
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: What I learned from rewatching all of Trey Flowers' 2019 defensive snaps

Linebacker Jarrad Davis
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions LB Jarrad Davis underwent incredible body transformation

Linebacker Christian Jones
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Christian Jones postpones wedding amid pandemic: 'It's serious out there'

NFL Game ball
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: NFL owners to vote on rule changes, including unique alternative to onside kick this week

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Film review: Scouting new Lions nose tackle Danny Shelton

Advertising