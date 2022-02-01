The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Jonah Jackson named to Pro Bowl as injury replacement

Feb 01, 2022 at 11:49 AM

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes: 'Not surprised' by Matthew Stafford's success with Rams (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

February 1, 2022

What Lions can learn in their rebuild from Bengals' rapid ascent (Subscription Required)

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

February 1, 2022

Ex-Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford is 4 quarters away from the Hall of Fame. Here's why (Subscription Required)

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

January 31, 2022

'Big' week for Senior Bowl QBs; Lions GM Brad Holmes mum on offensive play caller (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 31, 2022

Lions GM Brad Holmes sees variety, ability to overcome adversity in Senior Bowl QB crop

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

January 31, 2022

Lions' Jonah Jackson named to Pro Bowl as injury replacement

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

January 31, 2022

Lions GM Brad Holmes on Matthew Stafford's success: 'I think it worked out for both sides'

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

January 31, 2022

Wojo: Stafford proved his point, puts onus on Lions to prove something (Subscription Required)

Bob Wojnowski – Detroit News

January 31, 2022

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes excited to get close look at QB prospects like Sam Howell, Malik Willis

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 31, 2022

Detroit Lions 2021 review: Derrick Barnes has team optimistic, but it's bare at linebacker heading into offseason

Benjamin Raven – MLive

January 31, 2022

Detroit Lions remain mum on offensive coordinator search

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 31, 2022

Lions GM Brad Holmes doesn't regret the Matthew Stafford trade: 'I think it worked out for both sides'

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 31, 2022

As Senior Bowl week begins, Lions GM Brad Holmes gets another chance to hone his plan (Subscription Required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

January 31, 2022

Scouting the Senior Bowl: Who can help the Lions? Players to watch in Mobile (Subscription Required)

Chris Burke and Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

January 31, 2022

Matthew Stafford 'wished I could be in those games.' He's making his wish count.

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

January 31, 2022

Lions GM Brad Holmes intrigued by Senior Bowl quarterbacks' battles through adversity

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 31, 2022

Tuesday open thread: Which Lions player will be the next to make their first Pro Bowl?

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

January 31, 2022

Aaron Glenn is scheduled to interview with the Saints on Wednesday

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

January 31, 2022

Stop trying to minimize Matthew Stafford's success

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 31, 2022

Lions' Brad Holmes talks Senior Bowl, Matthew Stafford

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network

January 31, 2022

Happy times are on the way for Detroit Lions fans

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network

January 31, 2022

