Monday, Jul 13, 2020 09:32 AM

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Jeff Okudah ranks 5th among defensive rookie of the year contenders

NFL agent survey: 30 reps rap on transactions, front offices and current events (subscription required)

Ben Standig – The Athletic

July 13, 2020

As NFL Players, We Face Unknowns Just Like the Rest of the Country

Devin & Jason McCourty – The MMQB

July 13, 2020

Survey says: Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford ranked among NFL's top-10 QBs for 2020 season

Evan Petzold – Detroit Free Press

July 12, 2020

Sources: NFL, NFLPA expected to meet Monday about return terms

Jeremy Fowler – ESPN.com

July 12, 2020

This Week in NFL History: July 13 - July 19; Barry Sanders turns 52

Around the NFL Staff – NFL.com

July 12, 2020

Lions' Jeff Okudah ranks 5th among defensive rookie of the year contenders

Staff – The Detroit News

July 10, 2020

Lions' Kenny Golladay just misses top 10-honors in ranking of NFL's best receivers

Staff – The Detroit News

July 10, 2020

What we learned from the college tape of Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg (subscription based)

Chris Burke & Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

July 10, 2020

Analyst: Lions' D'Andre Swift a top offensive rookie of the year candidate

Staff – The Detroit News

July 9, 2020

Top 10 sack leaders in Detroit Lions history

Ben Raven – MLive.com

July 9, 2020

NFL, players union looking at coronavirus safety measures, including ban on postgame jersey swaps

Lauren Williams – MLive.com

July 9, 2020

So long, goal-line fade: Why one of the NFL's least efficient passing plays is disappearing

Mina Kimes – ESPN.com

July 9, 2020

Hockenson Looks Fully Healthy In Workout With George Kittle \[VIDEO\]

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

July 9, 2020

Proposed NFL game-day protocols include postgame restrictions

Kevin Patra – NFL.com

July 9, 2020

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates: Chase Young in front

Lance Zierlein – NFL.com

July 9, 2020

Lions' Matthew Stafford ranks 10th among ESPN's top quarterbacks for 2020

Staff – The Detroit News

July 8, 2020

Ranking the NFL's top 10 QBs for 2020: Who follows Patrick Mahomes? (subscription required)

Jeremy Fowler – ESPN.com

July 8, 2020 

State of the Franchise: Make-or-break year for current Lions regime

Adam Rank – NFL.com

July 9, 2020

Top 10 field goal leaders in Detroit Lions history

Ben Raven – Mlive.com

July 7, 2020

Detroit Lions hire NFL draft boo-meter creator, two others to personnel department

Evan Petzold – Detroit Free Press

July 6, 2020

First-rounder Jeff Okudah among four Detroit Lions’ draft picks who are still unsigned

Lauren Williams – Mlive.com

July 6, 2020

NFL reading room: 32 teams, 32 book recommendations (subscription required)

Staff – The Athletic

July 6, 2020 

Lions Still Preparing To 'Host Fans' At Ford Field This Season

Staff – 97.1 The Ticket

July 6, 2020

Lions LB Jahlani Tavai Took A Firework To The Face

Staff – 97.1 The Ticket

July 6, 2020

NFL GMs, coaches told start of camps should remain as scheduled

Grant Gordon – NFL.com

July 6, 2020

Analysts' best career decisions: signing with Jets, joining Lions

Staff – NFL.com

July 6, 2020

The NFL and NFLPA Need to Agree on Additional Coronavirus Protocols Soon

Albert Breer – The MMQB

July 6, 2020

Former Detroit Lions free safety, specials teams player Tommy Vaughn dies at 77

Elaine Sung – Detroit Free Press

July 5, 2020

Detroit Lions sign second-round pick D'Andre Swift; Jeff Okudah still unsigned

Chris Thomas – Detroit Free Press

July 5, 2020

Lions sign second-round running back D’Andre Swift

Staff – The Detroit News

July 5, 2020

Second-round pick D’Andre Swift tweets that he has signed contract with Detroit Lions

Lauren Williams – Mlive.com

July 5, 2020

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, wife Kelly reveal gender of fourth child

Chris Thomas – Detroit Free Press

July 3, 2020

