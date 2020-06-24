daily-drive-test

Presented by

Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020 09:14 AM

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions introduce Sheila Ford Hamp as owner: Eight quick takeaways

Sheila Ford Hamp shouldn't get a honeymoon as new Detroit Lions owner

Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press

June 24, 2020

Detroit Lions’ Sheila Ford Hamp: We support our players’ right to peaceful protest.

Ben Raven – MLive.com

June 24, 2020

Detroit Lions introduce Sheila Ford Hamp as owner: Eight quick takeaways

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

June 23, 2020

Detroit Lions' new owner Sheila Ford Hamp: I'll do anything to build a winner

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

June 23, 2020

Sheila Ford Hamp: Detroit Lions can sign Colin Kaepernick if Bob Quinn, coaches choose to

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

June 23, 2020

Sheila Ford Hamp takes over as Detroit Lions owner, but major changes are not in store

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

June 23, 2020

Who is Sheila Ford Hamp? Meet the Detroit Lions' new owner, tennis champion and Yale grad

Evan Petzold – Detroit Free Press

June 23, 2020

Sheila Ford Hamp to take over as Detroit Lions owner and chairman

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

June 23, 2020

Wojo: In taking over Lions, Sheila Ford Hamp must break the family mold

Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News

June 23, 2020

New Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp looks to 'put my own stamp on things'

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

June 23, 2020

Lions' Sheila Ford Hamp supports players' fight for social justice, open to signing Colin Kaepernick

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

June 23, 2020

Meet Sheila Ford Hamp, sports fan, former junior tennis standout, owner of Detroit Lions

Angelique S. Chengelis – The Detroit News

June 23, 2020

Sheila Ford Hamp: 5 things to know about the new Detroit Lions owner

Andrew Kahn – MLive.com

June 23, 2020

Martha Firestone Ford’s decision to step down as Lions owner not health-related, daughter says

Ben Raven – MLive.com

June 23, 2020

New Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp: This team will remain a hands-on family endeavor

Ben Raven – MLive.com

June 23, 2020

10 defining moments of Martha Ford’s tenure running the Detroit Lions

Matt Wenzel – MLive.com

June 23, 2020

Martha Firestone Ford steps down as Detroit Lions owner; daughter Sheila Ford Hamp takes over

Ben Raven – MLive.com

June 23, 2020

Sheila Ford Hamp's ascension as Detroit Lions owner should mean few big changes

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

June 23, 2020

Detroit Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford, 94, steps down; Sheila Ford Hamp takes over

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

June 23, 2020

The biggest questions facing the Lions amid a change at the top (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

June 23, 2020

Martha Ford steps down as Lions owner, as Sheila Ford Hamp takes over (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

June 23, 2020

‘Long, tedious process’: What ‘padding’ taught Matt Patricia and Cory Undlin (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

June 23, 2020

Sheila Ford Hamp Will 'Support' Lions Players Who Kneel For Anthem

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

June 23, 2020

Sheila Ford Wants 'Major Improvement' From Quinn And Patricia In 2020

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

June 23, 2020

Martha Ford Steps Down As Principal Owner Of Lions

Staff – 97.1 The Ticket

June 23, 2020

Ford Stepping Down As Lions Owner, Daughter Taking Over

Larry Lage – Associated Press

June 23, 2020

Lions owner Martha Ford stepping down, will be succeeded by daughter

Kevin Patra – NFL.com

June 23, 2020

Sheila Ford Hamp 'would completely support' Lions signing Kaepernick

Grant Gordon – NFL.com

June 23, 2020

Lions Principal Ownership Shifting From Martha Ford To Daughter (subscription required)

Ben Fischer – Sports Business Journal

June 23, 2020

Related Content

Cheerleader Mackenzie M.
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions cheerleader works as nurse during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Head Coach Matt Patricia
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Five NFL Coaches Share What They Learned From the Virtual Offseason Program

Cornerback Jeff Okudah
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Here's what Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator said about rookie Jeff Okudah

Wide receiver Calvin Johnson
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: NFL all-decade: Best player on each NFC North team, every position

Quarterback Matthew Stafford
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Why Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford is a top-10 QB 'poised for career year' in 2020

Cornerback Jeff Okudah
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Justin Coleman marvels at Jeff Okudah's attention to detail, desire to learn 'everything'

Wide receiver Quintez Cephus
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions WR Quintez Cephus compares with Jarvis Landry. Here's how

Cornerback Justin Coleman
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Justin Coleman says friend Ahmaud Arbery's life had a purpose

Defensive end Julian Okwara
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions sign third-round pick Julian Okwara to 4-year deal

Running back Bo Scarbrough
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Bo Scarbrough's dreams of an FBI future start with finishing his degree

Cornerback Jamal Agnew
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Before a quiet march across a bridge, Lions' Jamal Agnew finds his voice

Advertising