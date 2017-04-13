 Skip to main content
THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions guard Lang pledges $500,000 to Eastern Michigan athletics

Apr 13, 2017 at 03:20 AM

Mid-round options such as Kareem Hunt, James Conner make sense Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
April 13, 2017

NFL draft analyst: Miami TE David Njoku has 'All-Pro potential' Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 12, 2017

Lions 'dialed in' on TE in draft, analyst says Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
April 12, 2017

Why the Lions could use their first-round pick on an Ebron clone Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 12, 2017

New Detroit Lions guard Lang pledges $500,000 to Eastern Michigan athletics Ryan Zuke – Mlive.com
April 12, 2017

In 3-round mock draft, Todd McShay has the Lions going offense -- twice Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 12, 2017

What the Lions think about Jones could affect draft approach Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 12, 2017

Detroit Lions 2017 NFL Draft prospect: Michigan DE Taco Charlton Nate Atkins – Mlive.com
April 12, 2017

Todd McShay gives Lions an interesting haul in three-round mock draft Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
April 12, 2017

Detroit Lions — Five things to know from NFL.com experts on running backs in NFL draft Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
April 12, 2017

Tigers to host women in sports panel Tyler Clifford – Crain's Detroit Business
April 12, 2017

NFC Offseason Overhaul: Current conference hierarchy Gregg Rosenthal – NFL.com
April 12, 2017

Prisco's NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Bills take Trubisky, Texans roll dice on Davis Webb Pete Prisco – CBS Sports
April 12, 2017

