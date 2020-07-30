daily-drive-test

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions GM Bob Quinn explains why he's keeping 90-man roster to start training camp

Why Miami Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak has Detroit Lions on edge: 'Am I concerned? Obviously'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

July 30, 2020

A dining app, binder thicker than a playbook and Clorox packs: How the Lions got back to work

Michael Rothstein – ESPN

July 30, 2020

Detroit Lions' Arryn Siposs: 'I feel really good' after COVID-19 positive diagnosis

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

July 29, 2020

Detroit Lions place Kenny Golladay, T.J. Hockenson, three others on COVID-19 list

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

July 29, 2020

John Atkins becomes first Detroit Lions player to opt out of NFL season amid pandemic

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

July 29, 2020

No Detroit Lions ranked on NFL's top 100 players for 2020

Anthony Fenech – Detroit Free Press

July 29, 2020

No Detroit Lions players opting out of 2020 NFL season — for now

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

July 29, 2020

Detroit Lions' Bob Quinn looking for answers from NFL about how to try out players

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

July 29, 2020

Lions DT John Atkins opting out of 2020 season

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

July 29, 2020

Lions' preparation for camp in pandemic includes education, technology, 'robust' testing

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

July 29, 2020

Lions 'want to see all the guys,' will maintain full 90-man roster for now

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

July 29, 2020

Detroit Lions have their first coronavirus opt-out: Defensive tackle John Atkins

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

July 29, 2020

The Lions have been praised for their coronavirus plan. Here are 9 things they’ve done.

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

July 29, 2020

Detroit Lions brass declines to comment on extension talks with Kenny Golladay, Taylor Decker

Ben Raven – MLive.com

July 29, 2020

Lions’ Bob Quinn left with more questions than answers for NFL over roster construction

Ben Raven – MLive.com

July 29, 2020

No opt-outs for Lions so far, roster still at 90 players

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

July 29, 2020

Here’s what happens next, with five Lions on the Reserve/COVID-19 list (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

July 29, 2020

John Atkins First Lions Player To Opt Out Of Season

Staff – 97.1 The Ticket

July 29, 2020

Without A Bubble, Quinn Says 'Trust' And Maturity Key To NFL Season

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

July 29, 2020

The Latest: Lions place five players on COVID-19 list

Staff – AP

July 29, 2020

TD leader Kenny Golladay among Lions on reserve/COVID-19 list

Grant Gordon – NFL.com

July 29, 2020

Detroit Lions give sneak-peek of plexiglass-filled locker room

Kevin Patra – NFL.com

July 29, 2020

