THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions GM Bob Quinn explains why he's keeping 90-man roster to start training camp

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
July 30, 2020
Michael Rothstein – ESPN
July 30, 2020
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
July 29, 2020
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
July 29, 2020
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
July 29, 2020
Anthony Fenech – Detroit Free Press
July 29, 2020
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
July 29, 2020
Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
July 29, 2020
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
July 29, 2020
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
July 29, 2020
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
July 29, 2020
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
July 29, 2020
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
July 29, 2020
Kyle Meinke – MLive.com
July 29, 2020
Kyle Meinke – MLive.com
July 29, 2020
Kyle Meinke – MLive.com
July 29, 2020
Ben Raven – MLive.com
July 29, 2020
Ben Raven – MLive.com
July 29, 2020
Kyle Meinke – MLive.com
July 29, 2020
Michael Rothstein – ESPN
July 29, 2020
Here’s what happens next, with five Lions on the Reserve/COVID-19 list (subscription required)
Chris Burke – The Athletic
July 29, 2020
Staff – 97.1 The Ticket
July 29, 2020
Staff – 97.1 The Ticket
July 29, 2020
Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket
July 29, 2020
Staff – AP
July 29, 2020
Grant Gordon – NFL.com
July 29, 2020
Kevin Patra – NFL.com
July 29, 2020