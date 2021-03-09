THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions free agency preview: Where does Romeo Okwara fit after 10-sack season?

Why the Detroit Lions aren't likely to splurge on defensive linemen in free agency (subscription required)
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
March 9, 2021
Lions free agency big board: 30 players to watch, with a heavy Rams influence (subscription required)
Chris Burke & Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic
March 9, 2021
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
March 8, 2021
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
March 8, 2021
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
March 8, 2021
Ben Raven – MLive.com
March 8, 2021
Ben Raven – MLive.com
March 8, 2021
Staff – 97.1 The Ticket
March 8, 2021
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
March 8, 2021
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
March 8, 2021
Releasing Christian Jones supports the expectation that the Detroit Lions are prioritizing athleticism at LB
Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit
March 8, 2021
Scott Bischoff – Woodward Sports
March 8, 2021
Gabrielle Shirley – WFLA
March 8, 2021