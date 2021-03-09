The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions free agency preview: Where does Romeo Okwara fit after 10-sack season?

Mar 09, 2021 at 08:17 AM

Why the Detroit Lions aren't likely to splurge on defensive linemen in free agency (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 9, 2021

Lions free agency big board: 30 players to watch, with a heavy Rams influence (subscription required)

Chris Burke & Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

March 9, 2021

Detroit Lions free agency preview: Where does Romeo Okwara fit after 10-sack season?

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 8, 2021

Detroit Lions release Christian Jones, have major work to do at LB in free agency

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 8, 2021

Lions cut linebacker Christian Jones; re-sign cornerback Mike Ford

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

March 8, 2021

Detroit Lions release linebacker Christian Jones, re-sign cornerback Mike Ford

Ben Raven – MLive.com

March 8, 2021

Detroit Lions free agency preview: Exploring potential running backs to pair with D’Andre Swift

Ben Raven – MLive.com

March 8, 2021

Lions cut Christian Jones to begin makeover at linebacker

Staff – 97.1 The Ticket

March 8, 2021

Schefter: Kenny Golladay may avoid franchise tag after turning down $18M from Lions in 2020

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit 

March 8, 2021

Rams DL Michael Brockers: Detroit Lions getting ‘tough individual’ in Jared Goff

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit 

March 8, 2021

Releasing Christian Jones supports the expectation that the Detroit Lions are prioritizing athleticism at LB

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit 

March 8, 2021

Detroit Lions: Do They Trade Down? Pt. 1

Scott Bischoff – Woodward Sports 

March 8, 2021

Detroit Lions GM, former Chamberlain football player connects with current team members on Zoom

Gabrielle Shirley – WFLA  

March 8, 2021

