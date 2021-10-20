THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions film review: Diagnosing cause of Detroit offense's first-half struggles

The Daily Drive

Detroit Lions mailbag: Should Lions make a play for Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson? (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 20, 2021

Lions mailbag: Benching Jared Goff is not so simple; would Detroit draft a QB with the No. 1 pick? (Subscription Required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

October 20, 2021

Rams coach Sean McVay regrets how he handled Jared Goff-Matthew Stafford trade with Lions

Chris Bumbaca – Detroit Free Press

October 19, 2021

NFL power rankings: Winless Detroit Lions, finally, fall to No. 32

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 19, 2021

Lions film review: Diagnosing cause of Detroit offense's first-half struggles (Subscription Required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 19, 2021

Wojo: Stafford rolling and Lions reeling, but that's not the whole story (Subscription Required)

Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News

October 19, 2021

Detroit Lions enter long-awaited matchup with Matthew Stafford's Rams as big-time underdogs

Benjamin Raven – MLive

October 19, 2021

NFC North roundup: Aaron Rodgers tells the Bears how he really feels, Lions remain winless in Week 6

Benjamin Raven – MLive

October 19, 2021

Rams' Sean McVay has some regrets about how Jared Goff was traded to Lions

Brandon Champion – MLive

October 19, 2021

Projected NFL draft order for 2022: Who has the No. 1 pick?

Staff – ESPN.com

October 19, 2021

Goff appreciates McVay's regret – but trade 'was handled the way it was'

Will Burchfield – 97.1 the Ticket

October 19, 2021

Dan Campbell doesn't know when we'll see Taylor Decker

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

October 19, 2021

NFL Week 7 power rankings: Winless Lions land in the cellar

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

October 19, 2021

No, Dan Campbell was not too harsh on Jared Goff

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

October 19, 2021

Detroit Lions Week 7 scouting report: Can Detroit keep it close vs. the Los Angeles Rams?

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

October 19, 2021

With roster changes looming, Lions' practice squad protections stay the same

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

October 19, 2021

Expectations finally meet reality for Dan Campbell

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports

October 19, 2021

Cam Newton to Lions this season would be a big mistake

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports

October 19, 2021

