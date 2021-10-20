THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions film review: Diagnosing cause of Detroit offense's first-half struggles

Detroit Lions mailbag: Should Lions make a play for Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson? (Subscription Required)
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
October 20, 2021
Lions mailbag: Benching Jared Goff is not so simple; would Detroit draft a QB with the No. 1 pick? (Subscription Required)
Chris Burke – The Athletic
October 20, 2021
Chris Bumbaca – Detroit Free Press
October 19, 2021
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
October 19, 2021
Lions film review: Diagnosing cause of Detroit offense's first-half struggles (Subscription Required)
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
October 19, 2021
Wojo: Stafford rolling and Lions reeling, but that's not the whole story (Subscription Required)
Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News
October 19, 2021
Benjamin Raven – MLive
October 19, 2021
NFC North roundup: Aaron Rodgers tells the Bears how he really feels, Lions remain winless in Week 6
Benjamin Raven – MLive
October 19, 2021
Brandon Champion – MLive
October 19, 2021
Staff – ESPN.com
October 19, 2021
Will Burchfield – 97.1 the Ticket
October 19, 2021
Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket
October 19, 2021
Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit
October 19, 2021
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
October 19, 2021
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
October 19, 2021
Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit
October 19, 2021
Kory Woods – Woodward Sports
October 19, 2021
Kory Woods – Woodward Sports
October 19, 2021