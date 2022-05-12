The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions enter Dan Campbell's second year with increased expectations, optimism

May 12, 2022 at 11:47 AM

Lions enter Dan Campbell’s second year with increased expectations, optimism (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

May 12, 2022

Super Bowl talk for Detroit Lions? Credit the superhero for setting the bar high (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 12, 2022

Detroit Lions CB Amani Oruwariye: Long-term contract would be ideal after breakout year

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 11, 2022

Why Detroit Lions wide receivers are willing to trade touches for wins in 2022

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 11, 2022

Detroit Lions waive QB Steven Montez, 5 others ahead of rookie minicamp

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 11, 2022

Niyo: Stage directions for Lions' next act? Let the good vibes roll (subscription required)

John Niyo – Detroit News

May 11, 2022

Receiver DJ Chark eager to branch out, expand route tree with Lions

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

May 11, 2022

Lions' Amani Oruwariye hoping to secure contract extension, build on last season's success

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

May 11, 2022

Bolstered by remade offense, the Detroit Lions’ growing optimism is impossible to miss in Year 2

Kyle Meinke – MLive

May 11, 2022

Detroit Lions now have room to sign entire UDFA class after cutting 8 players this week

Kyle Meinke – MLive

May 11, 2022

Breakout WR Amon-Ra St. Brown believes Detroit Lions have complete offense ahead of Year 2 (subscription required)

Benjamin Raven – MLive

May 11, 2022

CB Amani Oruwariye wants to sign long-term extension with Detroit Lions

Kyle Meinke – MLive

May 11, 2022

Pair of former Lions players claimed via waivers after getting released ahead of minicamp

Benjamin Raven – MLive

May 11, 2022

Detroit Lions cut quarterback to help make room for UDFA signings

Kyle Meinke – MLive

May 11, 2022

Jamaal Williams is all about the Lions winning the Super Bowl. This season.

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

May 11, 2022

Detroit Lions WRs excited for Ben Johnson’s ‘revamped’ offense

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 11, 2022

Amani Oruwariye would like to sign a long-term deal with Lions: ‘I love Detroit’

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 11, 2022

Detroit Lions waive quarterback Steven Montez

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 11, 2022

Notes: Jamaal Williams doesn’t ‘give a —’ about Hard Knocks, focused on football

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

May 11, 2022

