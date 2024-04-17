 Skip to main content
The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions engaged in contract talks with Jared Goff, Taylor Decker

Apr 17, 2024 at 09:09 AM

Detroit People Mover unveils new lighting for NFL draft

Eric D. Lawrence – Detroit Free Press

April 17, 2024

2024 NFL draft: Loaded offensive line class should entice Detroit Lions

Benjamin Raven – MLive

April 17, 2024

Lions NFL mock draft mailbag: Analyzing how 10 boards address Detroit’s needs

Nick Baumgardner & Colton Pouncy – The Athletic

April 17, 2024

Lions QB Jared Goff on contract talks: I love it in Detroit, 'would love to be here for a long time'

Kevin Patra – NFL.com

April 17, 2024

Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker feeling 'incredible' after offseason foot, ankle surgery

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 16, 2024

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff taking part in offseason workouts while awaiting new contract

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 16, 2024

NFL draft preview: Kicker who kept Michigan Panthers' Jake Bates on bench tops draft class

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 16, 2024

Bringing your kids to the NFL draft in Detroit? Here are a few places to take them.

Eric Guzman – Detroit Free Press

April 16, 2024

Lions 2024 draft preview: QBs story of the first round, but Detroit set at position

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

April 16, 2024

Niyo: After bitter taste of Super Bowl contention, Lions know 'it takes more’

John Niyo – Detroit News

April 16, 2024

Lions' Taylor Decker eyes improvement through offseason surgery; has talked new contract

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

April 16, 2024

Jared Goff was confident that Ben Johnson would return to Lions: 'I had a hunch'

Nolan Bianchi – Detroit News

April 16, 2024

Lions engaged in contract talks with Jared Goff, Taylor Decker

Kyle Meinke – MLive

April 16, 2024

Taylor Decker expects to be good for camp after surgery for lingering issue

Benjamin Raven – MLive

April 16, 2024

2024 NFL draft: Could the Lions spend an early draft pick at receiver?

Kyle Meinke – MLive

April 16, 2024

Jared Goff says Detroit is where he wants to be

Eric Woodyard – ESPN.com

April 16, 2024

Jared Goff on extension talks with Lions: "I would love to be here for a long time"

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

April 16, 2024

Brock Wright: Joining the Lions was the "best decision I've ever made"

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

April 16, 2024

T.J. Hockenson is recovering from an ACL repair and hoping the NFL outlaws the low hit that hurt him

Dave Campbell – Associated Press

April 16, 2024

Taylor Decker reveals offseason surgery on long-standing foot, ankle injury

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 16, 2024

Jared Goff, Taylor Decker offer updates on contract extension talks

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 16, 2024

Peter Schrager projects Detroit Lions to pick prospect loaded with grit

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

April 16, 2024

