The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions elevate TE Shane Zylstra to active roster with T.J. Hockenson questionable

Oct 10, 2021 at 10:15 AM

Dan Campbell still confident: 0-4 Detroit Lions 'not as far away as it appears' (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 10, 2021

Detroit Lions predictions: Can they avoid first 0-5 start since 2015 on Sunday at Vikings?

Dave Birkett, Carlos Monarrez, Jeff Seidel and Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

October 10, 2021

Five things to watch: Lions at Vikings (Subscription Required)

Matt Schoch – The Detroit News

October 9, 2021

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings: Matchups to watch, key questions heading into Week 5

Benjamin Raven – MLive

October 9, 2021

ESPN journalist gets Genesee County Prosecutor Leyton's support to free grandfather from prison

Cheri Hardmon – ABC 12 News

October 9, 2021

Detroit Lions comprehensive depth chart: Week 5 at Minnesota Vikings

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

October 9, 2021

Detroit Lions fan confidence remains high despite 0-4 start

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

October 9, 2021

Report: T.J. Hockenson expected to play, Penei Sewell to be active vs. Vikings

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

October 9, 2021

Detroit Lions elevate TE Shane Zylstra to active roster with T.J. Hockenson questionable

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

October 9, 2021

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions trying to keep wide receivers more involved after better showing last week

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Why Detroit Lions are adding third down work to end of every practice period

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Needing offensive line depth, Lions poach Ryan McCollum off Texans practice squad

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Injuries force Lions' offensive line, once a strength, to patch holes

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions Week 4 snap count observations: Detroit shakes up defensive lineup in search for answers

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: How Detroit Lions TE Darren Fells went from playing basketball overseas to NFL mainstay

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Aaron Glenn, Lions take positives from defending high-flying Ravens

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit looks to get 'creative' in getting ball to T.J. Hockenson

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions release LB Jamie Collins after no trade materializes

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Campbell: Communication breakdowns led to open Ravens receivers

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions defense shows progress against Ravens, though it still seeks 'enough' to win

Advertising