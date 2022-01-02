The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions elevate five off practice squad for Seahawks matchup

Jan 02, 2022 at 02:20 PM

Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks: Dave Birkett's scouting report, prediction (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 2, 2022

Detroit Lions won't have WR Josh Reynolds vs. Seattle Seahawks after all

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 1, 2022

Detroit Lions predictions vs. Seattle Seahawks: Can they ring in new year with victory?

Dave Birkett, Carlos Monarrez, Jeff Seidel and Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

January 1, 2022

Five things to watch: Lions at Seahawks (Subscription Required)

Nolan Bianchi – The Detroit News

January 1, 2022

Lions elevate five off practice squad for Seahawks matchup

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 1, 2022

Lions at Seahawks: Matchups to watch, key questions heading into Week 17

Benjamin Raven – MLive

January 1, 2022

Detroit Lions elevate 5 practice squad players ahead of Seahawks game

Benjamin Raven – MLive

January 1, 2022

Lions elevate 5 practice squad players ahead of Week 17 game against Seahawks

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

January 1, 2022

5 New Year's resolutions for the 2022 Detroit Lions

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 1, 2022

