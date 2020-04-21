Presented by

Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020 09:36 AM

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions donating $500,000 to Feeding America as part of NFL's draft-a-thon

Why Jeff Okudah is the rare cornerback worthy of Detroit Lions' No. 3 pick

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 21, 2020

Biggest mistake Detroit Lions could make in NFL draft is Tua Tagovailoa: #NeverTua

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

April 21, 2020

2020 NFL draft preview: Detroit Lions could still land impact linebacker on Day 2

Ben Raven – MLive.com

April 21, 2020

NFL draft conundrum: Using pick on a kicker is a complicated decision

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

April 21, 2020

Who’s it gonna be? Breaking down the Lions’ Round 1 options (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

April 21, 2020

Detroit Lions need help at corner, safety: Here are their options in 2020 NFL draft

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 20, 2020

Detroit Lions donating $500,000 to Feeding America as part of NFL's draft-a-thon

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 20, 2020

Detroit Lions seeking pass rush help in NFL draft: Here are their options

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 20, 2020

Detroit Lions would win NFL draft if they trade for Jags' Yannick Ngakoue: Pros and cons

Marlowe Alter – Detroit Free Press

April 20, 2020

Justin Rogers' Detroit Lions 2020 NFL Draft Big Board

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 20, 2020

The Top 5: Isaiah Simmons remains in mix for Lions as NFL draft’s most versatile player

Ben Raven – MLive.com

April 20, 2020

2020 NFL draft preview: Cornerback options for the Lions if they miss on Jeff Okudah

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 20, 2020

USA TODAY Sports Network 2020 NFL mock draft: Predicting the first round

Staff – USA Today

April 20, 2020

Related Content

