THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' defense ought to play faster, Quin says

Sep 29, 2016 at 03:02 AM

Jamie: Big picture is what Detroit Lions fans should focus on Jamie Samuelsen – Detroit Free Press
September 29, 2016

Lions OT Decker says he can 'handle adversity better' Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
September 29, 2016

Bears' Bell ready to rumble against ex-Lions teammates James Hawkins – The Detroit News
September 29, 2016

Caldwell: Lions need to force issue on takeaways Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
September 29, 2016

Stafford wants to see more big plays out of Lions' offense Brendan Savage – Mlive.com
September 29, 2016

Jim Caldwell: Bears QB Brian Hoyer will be 'tough to handle' Brendan Savage – Mlive.com
September 29, 2016

The (wedding) ring's the thing: Silicone bands a growing trend in NFL Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
September 29, 2016

Lions' Stafford, Bears' Brian Hoyer renew rivalry Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
September 28, 2016

Lions WR Jones details the 2 best catches of his career Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
September 28, 2016

Detroit Lions' defense ought to play faster, Quin says Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
September 28, 2016

Levy, Ansah still out at Detroit Lions practice Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
September 28, 2016

Ex-Spartan Hoyer preparing to start vs. Lions James Hawkins – The Detroit News
September 28, 2016

Stafford going downfield again with Jones Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
September 28, 2016

Taylor, Wilson added to Lions' injury report Brendan Savage – Mlive.com
September 28, 2016

Levy, Ansah, Ebron miss Lions practice Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
September 28, 2016

Lions odds of winning Super Bowl getting worse every week Brendan Savage – Mlive.com
September 28, 2016

5 things to watch: Lions defense falling apart without playmakers Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
September 28, 2016

Stafford's comfort in Lions offense comes with diversification Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
September 28, 2016

Detroit Lions — Quin’s 5 thoughts on creating turnovers Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
September 28, 2016

Detroit Lions notes: Stafford, Jones find success with deep ball; injury update Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
September 28, 2016

Week 4 Opponent Clips - Bears

Bell thankful to Bears for opportunity Larry Mayer – Chicagobears.com
September 28, 2016

Fangio looking for defense to improve Larry Mayer – Chicagobears.com
September 28, 2016

Bears begin prepping to host Lions Larry Mayer – Chicagobears.com
September 28, 2016

Welcome, rookie: LB Nick Kwiatkoski eager for another shot Mark Potash – Chicago Sun Times
September 28, 2016

Next man up? Kyle Fuller absence a fillable hole for Bears Mark Potash – Chicago Sun Times
September 28, 2016

As Bears add vet RB insurance, Jordan Howard ready for challenge Patrick Finley – Chicago Sun Times
September 28, 2016

Bears QB Jay Cutler returns to practice Patrick Finley – Chicago Sun Times
September 28, 2016

Bears head coach Fox latest to miss practice Bob LeGere – Daily Herald
September 28, 2016

Injuries forcing Chicago Bears' defense to go young Bob LeGere – Daily Herald
September 28, 2016

VIDEO: Injuries will be too much to overcome for Bears ESPN
September 28, 2016

Bears' Jay Cutler returns to practice on limited basis (AP) – ESPN
September 28, 2016

BEARS HAVE RUN HURRY-UP OFFENSE, BRIAN HOYER STYLE John Mullin – CSNChicago.com
September 28, 2016

BEARS DEFENSIVE PROBLEMS VS. COWBOYS NOT COMPLICATED (UNFORTUNATELY) John Mullin – CSNChicago.com
September 28, 2016

LIONS COACH OFFERS TURNAROUND FORMULA FOR REELING BEARS John Mullin – CSNChicago.com
September 28, 2016

Stafford, Detroit Lions' passing game off to great start, even without 'Megatron' Kevin Fishbain – Profootballweekly.com
September 28, 2016

Chicago Bears Notes: Jay Cutler limited in practice, Vic Fangio discusses defensive improvements Kevin Fishbain – ProFootballWeekly.com
September 28, 2016

Chicago Bears place 2014 first-round pick Kyle Fuller placed on injured reserve Kevin Fishbain – Profootballweekly.com
September 28, 2016

