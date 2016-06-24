THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Decker considers coaching for post-NFL job

Detroit Lions rookies focus on youth camp, not position battles Justin Rogers—Mlive.com
June 24, 2016
Salad vs. dinner fork? Tying a bow tie? Lessons learned by Lions this week Michael Rothstein—ESPN.com
June 24, 2016
Lions rookies learn life skills in seminars, help with local clinic Dave Birkett—Detroit Free Press
June 23, 2016
Lions' Glasgow could challenge for starting center job Dave Birkett—Detroit Free Press
June 23, 2016
Lions' Decker considers coaching for post-NFL job Josh Katzenstein—The Detroit News
June 23, 2016
Local cheerleaders fired up for Lions tryout James Hawkins—The Detroit News
June 23, 2016
Lions' Wick 'cool' with hype over his sudden rise Josh Katzenstein—The Detroit News
June 23, 2016
Lions rookies learn about life in the NFL Josh Katzenstein—The Detroit News
June 23, 2016
Naked ex-Lion Wilson shot by homeowner The Detroit News
June 23, 2016
Naked intruder shot by homeowner turns out to be ex-Detroit Lions player, police say Aimee Green—MLive.com
June 23, 2016
Lions notes: Riddick honored, Stafford's wife to judge cheerleading tryouts Justin Rogers—Mlive.com
June 23, 2016