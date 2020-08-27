daily-drive-test

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions DE Romeo Okwara looks to bounce back while bringing little brother Julian up to speed

Aug 27, 2020 at 12:10 PM

This Detroit Lions LB is learning the little things from vets after splashy rookie year

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

August 27, 2020

How did a Lions first-round pick learn to play football? He rented Madden from Blockbuster

Michael Rothstein – ESPN

August 27, 2020

One day following Jeff Okudah’s every move at Lions training camp (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

August 27, 2020

Detroit Lions were the spark needed for athletes to protest en masse for social justice

Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press

August 26, 2020

Detroit Lions 'come back to work' after united stand: 'It felt like a movie'

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

August 26, 2020

Detroit Lions practice in rain, prepared for all scenarios: Training camp observations (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 26, 2020

An early projection of what the Lions' 53-man roster might look like (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 26, 2020

Wojo: From the Lions to the NBA, the cry for justice grows (subscription required)

Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News

August 26, 2020

Lions camp observations: Stafford, Ragnow run lap of shame after goal-line blunder

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 26, 2020

Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai looks forward to learning from 'huge asset' Jamie Collins

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 26, 2020

Rookie Jonah Jackson gets up to speed quickly on Lions' offensive line

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 26, 2020

Lions DE Romeo Okwara looks to bounce back while bringing little brother Julian up to speed

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 26, 2020

One day after Lions cancel practice in protest of Jacob Blake shooting, Milwaukee Bucks lead NBA playoff boycott

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 26, 2020

Lions rookie Jonah Jackson is already on his sixth offense, and it shows

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 26, 2020

D’Andre Swift, Bo Scarbrough to make limited returns to Lions practice; Joe Dahl out

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 26, 2020

Matt Patricia hopes Lions' protest over shooting has lasting impact

Michael Rothstein – ESPN

August 26, 2020

Eagles’ Doug Pederson says Detroit Lions move to cancel practice after police-involved shooting sent ‘powerful message’

Chris Franklin – NJ.com

August 26, 2020

