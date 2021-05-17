The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Dan Campbell not concerned with Penei Sewell's absence from rookie minicamp

May 17, 2021 at 04:08 PM

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown: 'I'm ready to take someone's job'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 17, 2021

Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell kicks off his tenure with a couple of questionable calls (subscription required)

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

May 17, 2021

MMQB: Get to Know Nick Sirianni … and His Ways of Getting to Know the Eagles

Albert Breer – MMQB

May 17, 2021

Detroit Lions staying home for training camp this summer, no joint practices on schedule

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 16, 2021

No quarterback, no problem for Detroit Lions at Dan Campbell's first rookie minicamp

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 16, 2021

Lions' Dan Campbell not concerned Penei Sewell out for rookie minicamp

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

May 16, 2021

Lions short on players, long on competition at rookie minicamp

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

May 16, 2021

Driven Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown 'ready to take someone's job'

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

May 16, 2021

Lions staying home for training camp, not holding joint practices

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

May 16, 2021

Lions’ Dan Campbell not concerned with Penei Sewell’s absence from rookie minicamp

Ben Raven – MLive.com

May 16, 2021

Pair of Lions rookie defensive tackles already thinking big things after first weekend together

Ben Raven – MLive.com

May 16, 2021

Dan Campbell explains why Detroit Lions went through rookie minicamp without a quarterback

Ben Raven – MLive.com

May 16, 2021

Detroit Lions to keep training camp in Allen Park, won’t partake in joint practices this year

Ben Raven – MLive.com

May 16, 2021

Lions rookie camp observations: First looks at Amon-Ra St. Brown, Derrick Barnes and others (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

May 16, 2021

Lions rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown: 'I'm ready to take someone's job'

Kevin Patra – NFL.com

May 16, 2021

Observations from Lions 2021 rookie mini-camp

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

May 16, 2021

