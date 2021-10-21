The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Dan Campbell doesn't rule out shutting down Taylor Decker

Oct 21, 2021 at 09:51 AM

Hochman: Two St. Louis kids became the Detroit Lions' punter and kicker ... and this Sunday, they play the Rams
Benjamin Hochman – St. Louis Dispatch

October 21, 2021

Detroit Lions' Jared Goff: 'Sourness is there, still,' but focused on beating Rams (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 21, 2021

Taylor Decker's Detroit Lions season in doubt due to finger injury

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 20, 2021

Detroit Lions S Tracy Walker wants to intercept Matthew Stafford, have him sign ball

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 20, 2021

Matthew Stafford: I'm 'extremely happy' and 'pinch myself' for getting to play with Rams

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

October 20, 2021

50 years ago: Remembering Lions' Chuck Hughes, only man to die in NFL game (Subscription Required)

Steve Kornacki – The Detroit News

October 20, 2021

Lions' Jared Goff still sour but appreciates Sean McVay acknowledging trade missteps

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 20, 2021

Lions' Dan Campbell doesn't rule out shutting down Taylor Decker

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 20, 2021

'I loved my time in Detroit': Matthew Stafford won't compare stint with Lions to Rams

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 20, 2021

Lions getting creative to break T.J. Hockenson out of quiet spell, much to tight end's delight

Benjamin Raven – MLive

October 20, 2021

Lions QB Jared Goff trying to bury his bitterness heading into Los Angeles homecoming

Kyle Meinke – MLive

October 20, 2021

T.J. Hockenson, Taylor Decker not practicing for Detroit Lions

Kyle Meinke – MLive

October 20, 2021

Ask Kyle: The biggest differences between Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff

Kyle Meinke – MLive

October 20, 2021

Detroit Lions don't know whether Taylor Decker will play again in 2021

Kyle Meinke – MLive

October 20, 2021

Detroit Lions sign wide receiver Geronimo Allison from practice squad

Benjamin Raven – MLive

October 20, 2021

Admitting he has 'the chip on your shoulder,' Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff set to face Los Angeles Rams

Eric Woodyard – ESPN.com

October 20, 2021

Lions QB Jared Goff on playing former team: 'Reality is that we need to win'

Grant Gordon – NFL.com

October 20, 2021

Stafford says Lions fans still rooting for him a 'testament to people of Detroit'

Will Burchfield – 97.1 the Ticket

October 20, 2021

Matthew Stafford happy with Rams, won't slam Lions

Dan Greenspan – The Associated Press

October 20, 2021

Mailbag: Did the Detroit Lions make a mistake restructuring Jared Goff's contract?

Jeremy Reisman and Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

October 20, 2021

Despite 'sourness,' Jared Goff putting emotions aside in return to Los Angeles

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

October 20, 2021

Detroit Lions Week 7 injury report: T.J. Hockenson doesn't practice Wednesday, says he will play

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

October 20, 2021

Lions injury update: Da'Shawn Hand practices for first time in 2 months

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

October 20, 2021

Taylor Decker's return from injury unknown, Lions not ruling out ending his season

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

October 20, 2021

Detroit Lions sign Geronimo Allison to 53-man roster

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

October 20, 2021

