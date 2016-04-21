The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions could see Jared Goff, Carson Wentz in back-to-back weeks

Apr 21, 2016 at 02:33 AM

CB Josh Norman a free agent, but is he a fit for the Detroit Lions? Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 21, 2016

Detroit Lions 2016 NFL draft prospect: UCLA DT Kenny Clark Justin Rogers – Mlive.com
April 21, 2016

Detroit Lions will look to fill DT early, ESPN analyst predicts Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 20, 2016

Detroit Lions impressed, exhausted by new strength coach Harold Nash Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 20, 2016

WR/TE draft preview: Are Detroit Lions in the market? Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 20, 2016

Josh Katzenstein's NFL Mock Draft 3.0 Josh Katzenstein – The Detroit News
April 20, 2016

The Lions have a need at safety, and a few options in the draft to address it Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 20, 2016

Former front office exec anticipates Lions making unconventional draft selections Justin Rogers – Mlive.com
April 20, 2016

Ebron seeks future as Stafford's most trusted target Justin Rogers – Mlive.com
April 20, 2016

Detroit Lions 2016 NFL draft prospect: Stanford quarterback Kevin Hogan Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 20, 2016

Lions could see Jared Goff, Carson Wentz in back-to-back weeks Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
April 20, 2016

Detroit Lions — Quin's 5 thoughts on defense, continuity Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
April 20, 2016

Yes, that helicopter you see above Ford Field is allowed to be there Kirk Pinho – Crain's Detroit Business
April 20, 2016

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' bye a 'blessing' as team rests, regroups and hopes for improved health

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Why Detroit Lions aren't pushing the panic button after 1-4 start

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown played at 85%: 'We all appreciate the way he's made'

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions place Quintez Cephus on IR; sign two, promote two others off practice squad

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Goff's chemistry with 'confident' Josh Reynolds thriving for Detroit Lions

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions 'still looking at a while' before rookie WR Jameson Williams ready to play

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions plan on giving DT Demetrius Taylor his NFL debut his week

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Injured Detroit Lions defenders Jerry Jacobs, Josh Paschal expected to practice this week

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' defense under fire after Seahawks loss: 'Going to look at everything'

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions WR DJ Chark (ankle) ruled out vs. Seattle Seahawks

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Promising Lions CB Jerry Jacobs cleared to practice next week: 'Bro, I'm so eager'

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions trust their new-and-improved wide receiver depth if called upon

Advertising