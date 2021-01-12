daily-drive-test

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions conclude interview with Dan Campbell for coaching vacancy

Jan 12, 2021 at 09:47 AM

Meet the Detroit Lions head coaching candidate: Todd Bowles is ready for a second chance (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 12, 2021

Detroit Lions interview Saints assistant Dan Campbell for HC job; Ed Dodds next up at GM

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 11, 2021

Justin Rogers' 2020-21 Detroit Lions final grades (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 11, 2021

Lions conclude interview with Dan Campbell for coaching vacancy

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 11, 2021

Detroit Lions reportedly schedule interview with Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 11, 2021

Lions to interview Titans OC Arthur Smith, Saints assistant head coach Dan Campbell this week

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 11, 2021

10 prospects to watch for Detroit Lions in Ohio State-Alabama CFP championship game

Ben Raven – MLive.com

January 11, 2021

Lions head coach tracker: Saints assistant head coach Dan Campbell interviews

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

January 11, 2021

Lions GM, coach search news: Dan Campbell known for leadership ability (subscription required)

Chris Burke & Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

January 11, 2021

Matthew Stafford trade possibilities: Colts, Patriots … or 49ers QB swap? (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

January 11, 2021

