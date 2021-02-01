daily-drive-test

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Campbell interested in retaining these two, top players

Feb 01, 2021 at 11:22 AM

Mitch Albom: Detroit Lions do right by Matthew Stafford, and themselves, in trade with Rams

Mitch Albom – Detroit Free Press

February 1, 2021

Taking stock of Detroit Lions' future NFL draft picks, in 2021 and beyond

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

February 1, 2021

In shipping Matthew Stafford to Rams, Detroit Lions show they aren't copying any blueprint (subscription required)

Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

February 1, 2021

Lions’ Dan Campbell preaches patience with fans: ‘Just hang in with us’ (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

February 1, 2021

MMQB: Inside the Trade Negotiations That Gave Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay What They Wanted

Albert Breer – The MMQB

February 1, 2021

VIDEO: Detroit Lions make a huge statement by trading Matthew Stafford to Rams for Jared Goff, picks

Staff – Detroit Free Press

January 31, 2021

Detroit Lions get exactly what they need by sending Matthew Stafford to LA: Trade grades (subscription required)

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

January 31, 2021

Matthew Stafford reportedly told Detroit Lions: Don't you dare trade me to Patriots

Kirkland Crawford – Detroit Free Press

January 31, 2021

After doing Barry & Calvin wrong, Detroit Lions were right to grant Matthew Stafford's wish (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 31, 2021

Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford trade shows how big a rebuild Brad Holmes has on his hands (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 31, 2021

Detroit Lions' new regime impresses by trading Matthew Stafford, emerging with nice options (subscription required)

Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press

January 31, 2021

Wojo: Lions pull a fast one, get a steal of a deal for Matthew Stafford (subscription required)

Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News

January 31, 2021

Matthew Stafford's five best moments with the Lions (subscription required)

Nolan Bianchi – The Detroit News

January 31, 2021

Niyo: As Stafford departs, Lions new GM Brad Holmes announces his arrival (subscription required)

John Niyo – The Detroit News

January 31, 2021

Lions agree to trade Stafford to Rams for Goff, three draft picks

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 31, 2021

Columnist Sam Farmer: Was the Lions' problem Stafford or the team around him? (subscription required)

Sam Farmer – The Detroit News (via The Los Angeles Times)

January 31, 2021

Analysis: Why trade for Goff makes financial sense for Lions in long run (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 31, 2021

 Super Bowl odds improve for Stafford's Rams, Lions tied for worst at 150/1

Staff – The Detroit News

January 31, 2021

Report: Matthew Stafford was cool with trade to every team not named the New England Patriots

Ben Raven – MLive.com

January 31, 2021

Matthew Stafford trade shows the Lions’ aggressive mindset, and Dan Campbell is loving it

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 31, 2021

How the Detroit Lions' offense might change in the post-Matthew Stafford era

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

January 31, 2021

The Rams give Matthew Stafford long-awaited chance to compete for title

Lindsey Thiry – ESPN.com

January 31, 2021

Lions mock draft 2.0: With Jared Goff on board, is QB pick a 2021 priority? (subscription required)

Chris Burke & Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

January 31, 2021

New Lions QB Jared Goff excited to be 'somewhere that appreciates me'

John Healy – 97.1 The Ticket

January 31, 2021

Report: Matthew Stafford told Lions they could trade him anywhere but New England

Ryan Hannable – 97.1 The Ticket

January 31, 2021

AP sources: Lions trade Stafford to LA for Goff, draft picks

Greg Beacham – Associated Press

January 31, 2021

Jared Goff excited to be with Lions franchise that wants, appreciates him

Michael Silver – NFL.com

January 31, 2021

Lions robbed Rams big time in Stafford-Goff deal

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network

January 31, 2021

Jared Goff on trade to Lions: 'Excited to be somewhere that I know wants me and appreciates me'

Chris Bumbaca – USA Today

January 31, 2021

Analysis: Rams fork over a lot to the Lions for Matt Stafford, but it's clear LA was disappointed with Jared Goff

Mike Jones – USA Today

January 31, 2021

Here's the Detroit Lions' possible escape hatch if the Jared Goff trade doesn't work out

Tyler J. Davis – Detroit Free Press

January 30, 2021

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff: Like Matthew Stafford, a No. 1 pick, but with playoff wins

Kirkland Crawford – Detroit Free Press

January 30, 2021

Detroit Lions trade Matthew Stafford to Rams for Jared Goff, 2 first-round picks

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 30, 2021

Matthew Stafford trade talks 'hot and heavy;' Dan Campbell outlines vision for next Lions QB (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 30, 2021

Detroit Lions should fear Matthew Stafford trade becoming another Bobby Layne bomb (subscription required)

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

January 30, 2021

Here's what Dan Campbell envisions for Lions' defensive scheme (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 30, 2021

Lions' Campbell interested in retaining these two, top players

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 30, 2021

Detroit Lions reportedly trading Matthew Stafford to Rams for 2 first-round picks, Jared Goff

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 30, 2021

In first big move as GM, Lions' Brad Holmes pulls off blockbuster in Matthew Stafford trade

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

January 30, 2021

Detroit Lions dealing Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff, picks, sources say

Michael Rothstein & Lindsey Thiry – ESPN.com

January 30, 2021

Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff traded: NFL experts debate the future for the Rams and Lions (subscription required)

ESPN NFL Experts – ESPN.com

January 30, 2021

What might new Lions OC Anthony Lynn bring to Detroit's offense?

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

January 30, 2021

The Lions trade Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff, and the overhaul takes flight (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

January 30, 2021

Rodrigue: By trading Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford, Rams send clear messages (subscription required)

Jourdan Rodrigue – The Athletic

January 30, 2021

Grading the trade: Rams acquire Matthew Stafford in blockbuster with Lions (subscription required)

Sheil Kapadia – The Athletic

January 30, 2021

Lions to trade Matthew Stafford to Rams in blockbuster deal involving Jared Goff, picks

Jelani Scott – NFL.com

January 30, 2021

Detroit Lions add veteran coach Dom Capers; pieces lining up for 3-4 defense

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 29, 2021

Philadelphia Eagles owner: New Detroit Lions RBs coach Duce Staley 'like a son to me'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 29, 2021

Lions add former head coach Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 29, 2021

Lions fleshing out coaching staff with three more hires

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 29, 2021

NFL mock draft roundup: QBs Trey Lance, Justin Fields emerge for Lions in recent weeks

Ben Raven – MLive.com

January 29, 2021

Detroit Lions add veteran coach Dom Capers to staff as senior defensive assistant

Ben Raven – MLive.com

January 29, 2021

A new culture is coming to the Detroit Lions

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network

January 29, 2021

