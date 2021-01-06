daily-drive-test

Presented by

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Calvin Johnson one of 15 finalists, 3 WRs on ballot for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Jan 06, 2021 at 09:23 AM

Detroit Lions showing they've learned from mistakes with new approach to GM, coach search (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 6, 2021

Lions head coach tracker: Darrell Bevell, Marvin Lewis, Eric Bieniemy interview

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

January 6, 2021

Lions' Calvin Johnson one of 15 finalists, 3 WRs on ballot for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 5, 2021

What Rod Wood's comments tell us about Detroit Lions' approach to hiring GM, coach

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

January 5, 2021

Why Darrell Bevell is legitimate candidate to be next Detroit Lions head coach

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 5, 2021

Rod Wood: NFL doesn't intentionally treat Detroit Lions different than other teams

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

January 5, 2021

Calvin Johnson denies claim Detroit Lions have reached out to him

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

January 5, 2021

Reassessing head coach, GM candidates: Who do you want Detroit Lions to hire?

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 5, 2021

Detroit Lions president Rod Wood's coach/GM search update: Coach hire could come first

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 5, 2021

Detroit Lions' Taylor Decker weighs in on 'phenomenal' Urban Meyer as NFL coach

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 5, 2021

Lions' Wood favors retooling over blowing up roster, but says it will be new GM's decision

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 5, 2021

Calvin Johnson, Charles Woodson among 15 finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Staff – The Detroit News

January 5, 2021

Lions president Rod Wood doesn't rule out hiring head coach before general manager

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 5, 2021

After brief audition, Darrell Bevell gets interview for Lions' coaching job

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 5, 2021

Calvin Johnson on verge of first-ballot induction after making it as finalist for Hall of Fame

Ben Raven – MLive.com

January 5, 2021

Lions’ Rod Wood mum on ‘blockbuster’ interest in Seahawks GM John Schneider

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 5, 2021

Lions sticking to virtual interviews until head coach, general manager finalists emerge

Ben Raven – MLive.com

January 5, 2021

Detroit Lions sign 5 players to futures contracts

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 5, 2021

Not much has changed concerning relationship between Lions and Calvin Johnson

Ben Raven – MLive.com

January 5, 2021

The Lions are shaking up their organizational structure, could hire coach before GM

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 5, 2021

Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson lead list of 2021 finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Jeff Legwold – ESPN.com

January 5, 2021

Detroit Lions president Rod Wood: Want new culture after Matt Patricia era

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

January 5, 2021

Saints' VP Terry Fontenot latest to interview for Lions' general manager's job

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

January 5, 2021

The candidates to be Lions coach and GM, and how they stack up (subscription required)

Chris Burke & Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

January 5, 2021

Hope for better Lions defense hinges on key free agent

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

January 5, 2021

Early signs point toward Stafford staying with Lions

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

January 5, 2021

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: As Lions' Duron Harmon ponders next move, he says 'talent is there' on defense

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Matt Prater sets NFL record for field goals of 50-plus yards

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 'I will be better': Tracy Walker vows to bounce back in any role Lions choose

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions LB Jarrad Davis faces uncertain future with 1 game left on first-round rookie contract

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Darrell Bevell describes helpless feeling watching team lose while stuck at home

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions waive S Jayron Kearse, want to see more of Tracy Walker, Will Harris

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Ranking the Lions' under-25 players: How Ragnow, Hockenson, Swift fit in

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Jack Fox went from crashing in Matt Prater's basement to making the Pro Bowl

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions activate third-round rookie Julian Okwara from injured reserve

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' T.J. Hockenson, Frank Ragnow, Jack Fox named to Pro Bowl

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 'It's remarkable': Matthew Stafford delivers while playing through pain once again

Advertising