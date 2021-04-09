The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions bolster depth at safety, sign free agent Dean Marlowe

Apr 09, 2021 at 09:54 AM

If trade downs are tough to find, Detroit Lions should spot good options at 7 in NFL draft (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 9, 2021

Tight ends Kyle Pitts, T.J. Hockenson can coexist on the Lions, and here’s why (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner & Chris Burke – The Athletic

April 9, 2021

Detroit Lions add depth in secondary, sign ex-Buffalo Bills S Dean Marlowe

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 8, 2021

Lions bolster depth at safety, sign free agent Dean Marlowe

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 8, 2021

Detroit Lions signing safety Dean Marlowe after free-agent visit

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 8, 2021

WR Demarcus Robinson: 'Chiefs just wanted me more' than the Lions

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

April 8, 2021

Demarcus Robinson says he received interest from Detroit Lions before re-signing with Chiefs

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 8, 2021

Detroit Lions sign safety Dean Marlowe

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 8, 2021

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Dave Birkett's mock draft 3.0: Analyzing 3 potential trade down options for Detroit Lions

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: The Lions' No. 7 NFL Draft pick, its trade value and potential partners for a deal

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions add vet Quinton Dunbar to young secondary

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Mock Draft roundup: One WR is starting to separate from the pack

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions in early stages of considering uniform change for 2022

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Florida's Kyle Pitts, LSU's Ja'Marr Chase make case for Detroit Lions to consider at No. 7

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions to officially play Broncos in 2021 as NFL expands regular season to 17 games

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Dan Campbell touts Detroit Lions' patchwork approach to free agency: 'It gives us options'

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 2021 NFL free agency: The 10 best remaining fits for the Detroit Lions

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Linebacker Micah Parsons touts versatility as Lions weigh first-round draft options

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions make a smart move on Jared Goff deal

Advertising