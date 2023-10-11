The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions bank on increased opportunities to boost rookie linebacker's growth

Oct 11, 2023 at 10:10 AM

AUDIO: 'Carlos & Shawn': Detroit Lions' recent wins have us thinking about ... losing?

Carlos Monarrez & Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

October 11, 2023

Detroit Lions mailbag: Does Brad Holmes have a deal brewing at NFL trade deadline?

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 11, 2023

NFL field surface intel: Grass vs. turf, owners, problems

Staff – ESPN

October 11, 2023

Top 2023 NFL rookies: Ranking 10 best first-years, young QBs

Staff – ESPN

October 11, 2023

As Jared Goff continues to excel for Lions, is a contract extension the next step?

Colton Pouncy – The Athletic

October 11, 2023

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown has 'pretty good' chance to play vs. Tampa Bay this week

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 10, 2023

NFL power rankings: Detroit Lions are the safest bet to win their division in football

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 10, 2023

Lions expect leading receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to return to lineup this week

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

October 10, 2023

Lions film review: How Detroit used Jameson Williams, Jack Campbell in blowout win

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

October 10, 2023

VIDEO: Offensive tackle Taylor Decker says Lions' fans 'dying for a winner'

Staff – Detroit News

October 10, 2023

Former Lions captain and starting linebacker announces retirement

Benjamin Raven – MLive

October 10, 2023

Good news! Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown expected to play in Tampa

Kyle Meinke – MLive

October 10, 2023

Lions bank on increased opportunities to boost rookie linebacker’s growth

Benjamin Raven – MLive

October 10, 2023

NFL Week 6 power rankings: Lions viewed as one of the league’s elite teams

Kory Woods – MLive

October 10, 2023

The Lions want to win the division. Perhaps it’s time to start thinking bigger.

Kyle Meinke – MLive

October 10, 2023

Vikings star WR reportedly heading to IR, will miss at least 4 games

Brandon Champion – MLive

October 10, 2023

Detroit Lions sign veteran cornerback, tight end to practice squad

Kory Woods – MLive

October 10, 2023

NFL Week 6 Best Bets: Taking the Lions and Eagles against the spread

Austin Mock – The Athletic

October 10, 2023

NFL Draft Order 2024 Projections: Patriots sliding, Bears still control the top five

Austin Mock & Chris Burke – The Athletic

October 10, 2023

Lions expect to have Amon-Ra St. Brown for first-place clash with Bucs

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

October 10, 2023

Jared Goff undeterred by Jamo's drops: "Going to keep delivering him the ball"

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

October 10, 2023

The rise of Sam LaPorta is real. 'And it's only going to get better.'

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

October 10, 2023

Vikings to put Justin Jefferson on injured reserve for minimum 4-game absence, AP source confirms

Dave Campbell – Associated Press

October 10, 2023

VIDEO: Schrager's Fab Five: Top 5 rookie performances of Week 5

Peter Schrager – NFL.com

October 10, 2023

NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Eagles vault back up to No. 2, Lions hit top five, Jaguars crack top 10

Eric Edholm – NFL.com

October 10, 2023

VIDEO: Ranking Top 5 teams after Week 5 | 'GMFB'

GMFB – NFL.com

October 10, 2023

VIDEO: Projecting a viable Sam LaPorta trade | 'NFL Fantasy Live'

Cynthia Frelund – NFL.com

October 10, 2023

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown ‘closer to probable’ vs. Buccaneers

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

October 10, 2023

2023 NFL Week 6 power rankings: Lions ‘firmly planted as Super Bowl contenders

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

October 10, 2023

VIDEO: WATCH: Detroit Lions steal between-the-legs trick play from William & Mary

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

October 10, 2023

Detroit Lions sign veteran CB, TE to practice squad

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

October 10, 2023

Detroit Lions Week 6 scouting report: Are the Buccaneers as good as their record?

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

October 10, 2023

VIDEO: First and North: Lions in control of division

Dan Miller – Pride of Detroit

October 10, 2023

