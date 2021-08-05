The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions backup QB Tim Boyle 'always believed in myself' during wild football journey

Aug 05, 2021 at 08:17 AM

Detroit Lions backup QB Tim Boyle 'always believed in myself' during wild football journey (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 5, 2021

Drake Jackson, one of the smartest NFL rookies I've met, has a good shot at Lions roster (Subscription Required)

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

August 5, 2021

Lions notes: Tyrell Williams went from emulating Calvin Johnson to following in his shoes

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 4, 2021

Lions camp observations: How fewer holding flags could help, hurt Detroit Lions (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 4, 2021

Lions camp observations: Amon-Ra St. Brown stands out in one-on-one reps as injuries pile up (Subscription Required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 4, 2021

Lions coach Dan Campbell 'fired up' by camp fight between rookies

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 4, 2021

Lions receiver Tyrell Williams back on field day after dislocating finger

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 4, 2021

Unheralded Tim Boyle settling in, making case for Lions' backup quarterback role (Subscription Required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 4, 2021

Detroit Lions release outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert

Benjamin Raven – MLive.com

August 4, 2021

Backup Lions QB Tim Boyle finding rhythm with deep ball ahead of returning preseason

Benjamin Raven – MLive.com

August 4, 2021

Tyrell Williams avoids injury scare, returns to practice after dislocating finger

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 4, 2021

Day 7 notes and observations: Prized draft pick Penei Sewell learning quickly in Lions camp

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 4, 2021

Detroit Lions still eyeing 5 players for return specialist job

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 4, 2021

Why Dan Campbell was 'fired up' by the Amon-Ra St. Brown, Ifeati Melinfonwu practice fight

Benjamin Raven – MLive.com

August 4, 2021

Lions rookie observations: Progress reports on every 2021 draft pick (Subscription Required)

Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

August 4, 2021

Lions hoping for Tyrell Williams revival. Williams hoping Megatron can help

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

August 4, 2021

Back 'where I belong,' Pittman could be hidden gem of Lions' old regime

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

August 4, 2021

Lions defense a work in progress, has nowhere to go but up

Will Burchfield – The Associated Press

August 4, 2021

Calvin Johnson aims to change game with cannabis business

Will Burchfield – The Associated Press

August 4, 2021

Detroit Lions Bubble Watch Week 2: Special teams battles remains stagnant

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

August 4, 2021

Detroit Lions release LB Reggie Gilbert

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

August 4, 2021

Dan Campbell believes occasional scuffles make the players practice better

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

August 4, 2021

Jermar Jefferson 'fired up' Dan Campbell on Lions' Day 1 in pads

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports

August 4, 2021

