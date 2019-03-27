The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions aren't ruling out Tyrell Crosby for starting guard job

Mar 27, 2019 at 10:30 AM

Lions aren't ruling out Tyrell Crosby for starting guard job

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

March 26, 2019

Detroit Lions' long-term answer at right guard may already be on roster

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 27, 2019

Sorry, Detroit Lions fans: Toto and 'Africa' on Thanksgiving likely a no go

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 26, 2019

Rod Wood: Lions would live with 'consequences' of being on Hard Knocks

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 26, 2019

Detroit Lions' Matt Patricia wanting 'right types of guys' in 2019

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 26, 2019

Detroit Lions refute Miami tried to trade for Matthew Stafford

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 26, 2019

Matt Patricia: Rob Gronkowski could return to NFL —eventually

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 26, 2019

Which Lions are buying into Lions' Matt Patricia? Coach says 'we find out' when we win

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

March 26, 2019

Here's what Lions' Matt Patricia looks for in draft prospects

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

March 26, 2019

NFL makes big change to replay review for 2019

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

March 26, 2019

This NFL team apparently went fishing for Lions' Matthew Stafford last year

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

March 26, 2019

In Mel Kiper's latest mock draft, Lions take DE Montez Sweat; UM's Rashan Gary, Devin Bush still high up

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

March 26, 2019

Lions GM Bob Quinn explains why Lions don't exhaust cap space

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

March 26, 2019

Eminem raps about AAF, drops subtle request for a team in Detroit

Tony Paul – The Detroit News

March 26, 2019

Story time: Lions' Matt Patricia recalls when practice prank on Rob Gronkowski nearly backfired

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

March 26, 2019

It doesn't look like Toto will be playing the Thanksgiving halftime show anytime soon

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

March 26, 2019

The Detroit Lions have requested more joint practices

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

March 26, 2019

Why the Lions voted in favor of making pass interference, non-calls reviewable

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

March 26, 2019

Lions' Tyrell Crosby could be in mix to replace T.J. Lang

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

March 26, 2019

Competition and community grows in Detroit Lions Cheerleaders fourth year

Tanya Moutzalias – MLive.com

March 26, 2019

Lions' Matt Patricia continues culture change away from Jim Caldwell era

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

March 26, 2019

Report: The Dolphins tried to trade for Lions QB Matthew Stafford last year

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

March 26, 2019

Source: No, the Dolphins never tried to trade for Matthew Stafford

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

March 26, 2019

Lions coach Matt Patricia has a Gronk story, and it's pretty good

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

March 26, 2019

Mel Kiper jumps on the Montez Sweat bandwagon for the Lions

Nate Atkins – MLive.com

March 26, 2019

Dolphins Reportedly Tried Trading For Stafford In 2018 -- Patricia Said No

Staff – 97.1 The Ticket

March 26, 2019

Stern Patricia Striving To Form Stronger Relationships With Players In 2019

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

March 26, 2019

Matt Patricia takes in league meetings as Lions continue their 'trust the process' pitch

Chris Burke – The Athletic-(PDF Only – Subscription Based)

March 26, 2019

Pass interference now reviewable by officials

Barry Wilner – AP

March 26, 2019

NFL owners reject onside kick alternative proposal

Jeremy Bergman – NFL.com

March 26, 2019

Dolphins tried to make a blockbuster trade for this starting QB before 2018 season

Armando Alguero – Miami Herald

March 26, 2019

