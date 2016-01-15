The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions address defensive line in Mel Kiper's initial 2016 mock draft

Jan 15, 2016 at 02:22 AM

Lions keeping Jim Caldwell as coach Dave Birkett –Detroit Free Press
January 15, 2016

Seidel: Keeping Caldwell makes sense, with the timing Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press
January 15, 2016

Caldwell will remain as coach of the Lions Josh Katzenstein – The Detroit News
January 15, 2016

Relentlessness, passion behind Quinn's rise to Lions GM Josh Katzenstein – The Detroit News
January 15, 2016

Jim Caldwell to return as Detroit Lions' coach for third season Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
January 15, 2016

Detroit Lions keep Jim Caldwell as head coach Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
January 15, 2016

Lions Announce Jim Caldwell Will Remain As Head Coach Evan Jankens – CBS Detroit
January 15, 2016

Detroit Lions Bob Quinn: Caldwell to remain as coach Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
January 15, 2016

Lions to renovate Ford Field team store, switch concessionaire Bill Shea – Crain's Detroit Business
January 15, 2016

Kiper has Lions taking 'Bama's Reed; Conklin to Raiders Josh Katzenstein – The Detroit News
January 14, 2016

GM Bob Quinn looking for versatile players to fill Lions roster Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
January 14, 2016

If Johnson retires, ESPN analyst highlights some WRs Detroit Lions could target in draft Justin Rogers – Mlive.com
January 14, 2016

Detroit Lions address defensive line in Mel Kiper's initial 2016 mock draft Justin Rogers – Mlive.com
January 14, 2016

Season was a professionally 'humbling' one for Ihedigbo Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
January 14, 2016

Detroit Lions trademark phrases 'Defend the Den,' 'One Detroit One Pride' Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
January 14, 2016

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Bulked-up AJ Parker holding down Lions' nickel corner job, but challengers loom

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 'I just like playing football': Ifeatu Melifonwu getting used to new role as a safety

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions provide optimistic injury updates on Cephus, Onwuzurike

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: How Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams is teaching kids to be themselves

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Another ESPN preseason list high on Alim McNeill, 2 other young Detroit Lions

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Two Day 3 draft picks making favorable impression on Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions RB D'Andre Swift using training camp to build body armor for season

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Will Harris embraces full-time move to cornerback

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions TE T.J. Hockenson feels boost of new weapons, offensive coordinator ahead of Year 4

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions Legend Calvin Johnson looks forward to meeting WR rookie Jameson Williams

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Why Jared Goff, Dan Campbell are biggest keys to Detroit Lions' success in 2023

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 'No waiting on anything': Lions hope new defensive scheme boosts linebacker play

Advertising