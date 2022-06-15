The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions add former Michigan football star Devin Funchess

Jun 15, 2022 at 09:50 AM

Detroit Lions DL coach: Top draft pick Aidan Hutchinson 'a better athlete than I thought'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

June 15, 2022

Detroit Lions add former Michigan football star Devin Funchess

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

June 14, 2022

Here's an early look at what the Lions' 53-man roster could look like

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

June 14, 2022

Lions notes: Detroit signs Devin Funchess as tight end; Golden Tate to play baseball

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

June 14, 2022

Detroit Lions sign former Michigan standout, second-round pick Devin Funchess (subscription required)

Benjamin Raven – MLive

June 14, 2022

Returning QBs Tim Boyle, David Blough duking it out for Detroit Lions’ backup job

Benjamin Raven – MLive

June 14, 2022

Antwaan Randle El was shocked Lions landed WR Jameson Williams: ‘He was the top for me’ (subscription required)

Benjamin Raven – MLive

June 14, 2022

Lions knew rookie Aidan Hutchinson was athletic. But they’re still blown away by early returns. (subscription required)

Benjamin Raven – MLive

June 14, 2022

Detroit Lions sign Devin Funchess to add depth at tight end

Staff – AP News

June 14, 2022

Detroit Lions sign Devin Funchess, list him as a tight end

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

June 14, 2022

