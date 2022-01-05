THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions activate WR Kalif Raymond from COVID list ahead of season finale

Lions' draft options: Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux? A QB early? Dane Brugler breaks things down (Subscription Required)
Chris Burke and Dane Brugler – The Athletic
January 5, 2022
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
January 4, 2022
Detroit Lions film review: Deconstructing defensive dismantling vs. Seattle (Subscription Required)
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
January 4, 2022
Benjamin Raven – MLive
January 4, 2022
AUDIO: Revisiting the Lions' rookie class (Subscription Required)
Chris Burke and Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic
January 4, 2022
Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket
January 4, 2022
Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket
January 4, 2022
Dan Campbell had no issue with Seahawks' late end-around in blowout win: 'It's up to us to stop them'
Kevin Patra – NFL.com
January 4, 2022
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
January 4, 2022
Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit
January 4, 2022
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
January 4, 2022
Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit
January 4, 2022
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
January 4, 2022