THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions activate WR Kalif Raymond from COVID list ahead of season finale

Jan 05, 2022 at 09:54 AM

Lions' draft options: Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux? A QB early? Dane Brugler breaks things down (Subscription Required)

Chris Burke and Dane Brugler – The Athletic

January 5, 2022

Detroit Lions' Jared Goff: 'Hope to be out there' for season finale vs. Green Bay Packers

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 4, 2022

Detroit Lions film review: Deconstructing defensive dismantling vs. Seattle (Subscription Required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 4, 2022

Detroit Lions activate WR Kalif Raymond from COVID list ahead of season finale

Benjamin Raven – MLive

January 4, 2022

AUDIO: Revisiting the Lions' rookie class (Subscription Required)

Chris Burke and Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

January 4, 2022

For Lions, Campbell says this season 'will be our calling card'

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

January 4, 2022

As one fourth-rounder blows them away, Lions still waiting on the other

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

January 4, 2022

Dan Campbell had no issue with Seahawks' late end-around in blowout win: 'It's up to us to stop them'

Kevin Patra – NFL.com

January 4, 2022

Detroit Lions Week 18 scouting report: Are the Green Bay Packers the NFL's best team?

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 4, 2022

Lions protected practice squad: OT Dan Skipper added in Week 18

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

January 4, 2022

UPDATED: NFL officials snuck an illegal challenge into Seahawks vs. Lions

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 4, 2022

NFL Week 18 power rankings: Lions close season with 'a lot to like' about the future

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

January 4, 2022

Dan Campbell wants better, more consistent play out of Levi Onwuzurike, Derrick Barnes

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 4, 2022

