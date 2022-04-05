The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions 7-round NFL mock draft: Edge addressed at No. 2, but is it QB or bust at end of Round 1?

Apr 05, 2022 at 10:13 AM

As WR money skyrockets, smart teams wait for draft: 'This wide receiver class is loaded' (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press 

April 5, 2022

Lions 7-round NFL mock draft: Edge addressed at No. 2, but is it QB or bust at end of Round 1? (subscription required)

Chris Burke and Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic 

April 5, 2022

Why the Detroit Lions brought back former first-round pick Jarrad Davis: ‘Everybody deserves second chances’

Kyle Meinke – MLive 

April 4, 2022

Saints add second 2022 first-round draft pick in multi-pick trade with Eagles

Nick Shook – NFL.com 

April 4, 2022

Detroit Lions free agency grades: Charles Harris

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit 

April 4, 2022

Op-Ed: Lions should have signed Colin Kaepernick as QB2/QB3

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network 

April 4, 2022

MMQB: Who Knew About Bruce Arians’s Retirement and When

Albert Breer – MMQB 

April 4, 2022

