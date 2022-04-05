THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions 7-round NFL mock draft: Edge addressed at No. 2, but is it QB or bust at end of Round 1?

As WR money skyrockets, smart teams wait for draft: 'This wide receiver class is loaded' (subscription required)
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 5, 2022
Lions 7-round NFL mock draft: Edge addressed at No. 2, but is it QB or bust at end of Round 1? (subscription required)
Chris Burke and Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic
April 5, 2022
Why the Detroit Lions brought back former first-round pick Jarrad Davis: ‘Everybody deserves second chances’
Kyle Meinke – MLive
April 4, 2022
Nick Shook – NFL.com
April 4, 2022
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
April 4, 2022
Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network
April 4, 2022
Albert Breer – MMQB
April 4, 2022