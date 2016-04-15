THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' 2016 schedule opens on road, closes with MNF in Dallas, Packers at home

8 thoughts on the Lions' 2016 schedule, and a prediction Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 15, 2016
Making the 2016 Schedule Peter King – MMQB.SI.com
April 15, 2016
Check out the Detroit Lions' 2016 schedule Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 14, 2016
Birkett: Hard to see Lions scoring winning record with new schedule Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 14, 2016
Dave Birkett's NFL mock draft 3.0 (with Rams No. 1) Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 14, 2016
WR Fuller entering make or break year with Detroit Lions Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 14, 2016
Lions featured only once in prime time this season Josh Katzenstein – The Detroit News
April 14, 2016
Detroit News predictions: Lions 2016 season Detroit News
April 14, 2016
Detroit Lions' 2016 schedule opens on road, closes with MNF in Dallas, Packers at home Justin Rogers – Mlive.com
April 14, 2016
Lions notes: Quin has ankle surgery, Tomlinson looks to be more vocal leader Justin Rogers – Mlive.com
April 14, 2016
Detroit Lions 2016 NFL draft prospect: Tennessee WR Marquez North Justin Rogers – Mlive.com
April 14, 2016
2016 Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
April 14, 2016
Detroit Lions' schedule opens with three of four on the road Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
April 14, 2016
Detroit Lions 2016 schedule features one Monday night game; road-heavy start Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
April 14, 2016