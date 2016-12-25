The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Levy has been productive since returning to the Lions

Dec 25, 2016 at 05:22 AM

Levy has been productive since returning to the Lions Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
December 25, 2016

Mailbag: What are the Lions' biggest draft needs entering 2017? Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
December 25, 2016

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
December 25, 2016

Paula Pasche: Five of Lions’ most memorable Monday night games Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
December 25, 2016

Detroit Lions — Five things to watch against the Cowboys Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
December 25, 2016

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game will decide the NFC North Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
December 24, 2016

Lions sign CB Carter to active roster Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
December 24, 2016

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys scouting report, prediction Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
December 24, 2016

Stafford ready for home cookin’ vs. hometown Dallas Cowboys Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
December 24, 2016

Swanson out, Riddick, Slay doubtful for Lions at Cowboys Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
December 24, 2016

Detroit Lions' Jim Caldwell recalls harrowing plane ride Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
December 24, 2016

Seidel: Playoffs or not, Detroit Lions should bring back Jim Caldwell Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press Columnist
December 24, 2016

Lions can clinch playoff spot vs. Cowboys The Detroit News
December 24, 2016

Detroit Lions promote CB Carter to fill roster opening Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
December 24, 2016

Lions vs. Packers will decide NFC North title The Detroit News
December 24, 2016

Lions’ Swanson out, Riddick and Slay doubtful Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
December 24, 2016

Playoff picture: Beat the Cowboys, and the Lions are in Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
December 24, 2016

There's no avoiding it now: Lions-Packers will decide NFC North Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
December 24, 2016

Detroit Lions list Riddick, Slay doubtful vs. Cowboys Nate Atkins – Mlive.com
December 24, 2016

Stafford is leading the Lions in red-zone rushing (that's not good) Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
December 24, 2016

Lions notes: Slay, Riddick, Swanson not expected to play in Dallas Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
December 24, 2016

Carter signed off Lions' practice squad Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
December 24, 2016

Detroit Lions' path to playoffs runs through elite competition Nate Atkins – Mlive.com
December 24, 2016

NFC North title will come down to Lions-Packers in Week 17 Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
December 24, 2016

Lions CB Slay doubtful for MNF against Cowboys with hamstring injury Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
December 24, 2016

Jim Caldwell recalls most harrowing flight: 'It was like a model airplane' Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
December 24, 2016

Lions promote former third-round pick CB Carter to active roster Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
December 24, 2016

Detroit Lions notes: CB Carter signed to roster; Slay, Riddick doubtful Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
December 24, 2016

Five things Detroit Lions know about facing Cowboys rookie Ezekiel Elliott Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
December 24, 2016

Week 16 Opponent Clips - Cowboys

Gut Feeling: DallasCowboys.com Writers’ Final Preview Of Cowboys-Lions DallasCowboys.com
December 25, 2016

Final Thoughts: Handling Tyron's Injury, Gregory's Snaps, Dime D; More Bryan Broaddus – DallasCowboys.com
December 24, 2016

Sean Lee On Pro Bowl Snub: “I’m A Competitive Guy”; But Focused On Team Goals Rob Phillips – DallasCowboys.com
December 24, 2016

INJURY REPORT DallasCowboys.com
December 24, 2016

Two Cowboys recall how Christmas impacted their lives, careers Clarence E. Hill Jr. – Fort Worth Star Telegram
December 24, 2016

Sean Lee wants to keep playing to be ready for first playoff game Charean Williams – Fort Worth Star Telegram
December 24, 2016

Lions can earn playoff spot with win over Cowboys as NFL playoff puzzle shaken up Jose Carlos Fajardo – Fort Worth Star Telegram
December 24, 2016

