 Skip to main content
Advertising

The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: 'Let's not mess around': Why Lions' Brad Holmes got aggressive with Day 3 trades

Apr 29, 2024 at 09:05 AM

'Bartering' Brad Holmes reminds me of the best team builder in Detroit sports history

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 29, 2024

Discussing Lions GM Brad Holmes’ NFL Draft picks, and the mindset behind the moves

Colton Pouncy and Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

April 29, 2024

Detroit Lions got the 'dirtbag' they wanted in 6th-round pick Christian Mahogany in draft

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 28, 2024

Detroit Lions NFL draft grades: Hard to find anyone critical of Brad Holmes' haul

Kirkland Crawford – Detroit Free Press

April 28, 2024

Behind the scenes with Darius Robinson at NFL draft: 'The exclamation point'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 28, 2024

Wojo: While city put on a show, Lions looked like draft winners again

Bob Wojnowski – Detroit News

April 28, 2024

Analysis: Eight thoughts to wrap up the Lions' haul and the 2024 NFL Draft

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

April 28, 2024

Detroit Lions' 2024 undrafted free agent tracker

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

April 28, 2024

‘Let’s not mess around’: Why Lions’ Brad Holmes got aggressive with Day 3 trades

Kyle Meinke – MLive

April 28, 2024

NFC North winners and losers from the 2024 NFL draft

Benjamin Raven – MLive

April 28, 2024

Ex-Lions WR who missed last year for gambling suspension signing with Bills

Benjamin Raven – MLive

April 28, 2024

NFL draft 2024: How much each Detroit Lions draft pick will be paid

Kory Woods – MLive

April 28, 2024

Report: Detroit Lions signing local, undrafted kicker

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 28, 2024

2024 NFL Draft grades: Detroit Lions turn in top-10 draft class

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 28, 2024

As Detroit put on epic party, Lions GM Brad Holmes reminded NFL Draft experts why he and Lions have reason to gloat

Dan Wetzel – Yahoo Sports

April 28, 2024

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Roll Pride? Lions GM Holmes explains his affinity for Alabama talent in the draft

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Take a bow, Detroit: The Lions — and more than 200,000 fans — definitely didn't disappoint

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Dan Campbell: Draft is strongest in 'the top 15.' Will Lions move up?

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Defending the crown: How Lions' draft capital stacks up vs. NFC North foes

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions announce uniform numbers for Davis III, Reader, Zeitler and others

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Predicting how Detroit Lions spend their NFL draft picks in trade up, trade down scenarios

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: How Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell helped bring black jerseys back

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Taylor Decker feels 'incredible' after surgery to fix 10-year injury in foot

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions engaged in contract talks with Jared Goff, Taylor Decker

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Mel Kiper goes need-heavy in Lions 3-round mock draft

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Who are best NFL Draft fits for the Lions? What we learned from 'The Beast'

Advertising