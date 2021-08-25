The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Latest on injured Detroit Lions D'Andre Swift, Michael Brockers, Da'Shawn Hand

Aug 25, 2021 at 10:42 AM

Detroit Lions' Aaron Glenn: Focus on big plays Jeff Okudah makes, not ones he gives up (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 25, 2021

Detroit Lions observations: Assessing Penei Sewell's play a month into training camp (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 24, 2021

Latest on injured Detroit Lions D'Andre Swift, Michael Brockers, Da'Shawn Hand

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 24, 2021

Lions concerned about Week 1 status of D'Andre Swift and Da'Shawn Hand

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 24, 2021

Expect rookie Penei Sewell to see action in preseason game vs. Colts

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 24, 2021

Lions' cornerback Jeff Okudah balancing aggression, discipline in Year 2

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 24, 2021

Risky business: Detroit Lions are reportedly the most-bet team to make the playoffs

Benjamin Raven – MLive

August 24, 2021

Detroit Lions concerned about D'Andre Swift's availability for opener against 49ers

Kyle Meinke – MLive

August 24, 2021

Former lacrosse pro Tom Kennedy making push for Detroit Lions roster job

Kyle Meinke – MLive

August 24, 2021

Matthew Stafford isn't satisfied -- Yet

Seth Wickersham – ESPN.com

August 24, 2021

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell concerned by lack of reps for injured playmakers D'Andre Swift and T.J. Hockenson

Eric Woodyard – ESPN.com

August 24, 2021

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Aug. 24

Staff – NFL.com

August 24, 2021

Lions bubble watch: Who looks good, who doesn't and who needs a big preseason finish? (Subscription Required)

Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke – The Athletic

August 24, 2021

Glenn defends Okudah from scrutiny, as Okudah explains 'self-inflicted' mistake

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

August 24, 2021

Dan Campbell has warranted 'concerns' about D'Andre Swift

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

August 24, 2021

Pat Caputo: Lions are what we thought they were

Pat Caputo – 97.1 The Ticket

August 24, 2021

Detroit Lions 'concerned' about Week 1 statuses of D'Andre Swift, Da'Shawn Hand

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

August 24, 2021

Film breakdown: Jeff Okudah's mistake and why coaches are okay with it... for now

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

August 24, 2021

Frank Ragnow snubbed from NFL Top 100 of 2021 list

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

August 24, 2021

Is it time for the Detroit Lions to 'bring home' Golden Tate?

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports

August 24, 2021

Dan Campbell talks D'Andre Swift groin injury

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports

August 24, 2021

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions TE T.J. Hockenson expected to be ready by Week 1 despite injury

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions' Godwin Igwebuike after position switch: God told me I'd be a RB

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Seven Lions to watch in their second preseason game vs. Steelers

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions LS Scott Daly has big shoes to fill replacing Don Muhlbach: 'I know I can do this'

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Levi Onwuzurike 'back to normal' after injury, ready for preseason debut

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions teammates, both current and former, pay tribute to Don Muhlbach

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions WR Tom Kennedy looking to make most of increased looks in third camp with team

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions vs. Bills: Top 5 PFF-graded players on offense, defense

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions vs. Bills: 7 players to watch in preseason opener

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Dan Campbell says preseason will play significant role in roster battles

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Once a project, Lions fullback Jason Cabinda emerging as a plus at new position

Advertising