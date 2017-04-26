 Skip to main content
THE DAILY DRIVE: Lang thrilled to be home, says Lions are 'ready to contend'

Apr 26, 2017 at 03:15 AM

Where Stafford ranks among the last 15 top overall picks Mlive.com
April 26, 2017

Best Detroit Lions draft picks over last 30 years Brendan Savage – Mlive.com
April 26, 2017

10 worst Detroit Lions draft picks since 1987 Brendan Savage – Mlive.com
April 26, 2017

Who they've taken at No. 21 and a searchable Detroit Lions draft history Josh Slagter – Mlive.com
April 26, 2017

Would the Lions consider Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers at No. 21? Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
April 26, 2017

Windsor: Lions need to start drafting players like Lang, too Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press
April 25, 2017

Will LB Reuben Foster make it to Detroit Lions at 21? Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 25, 2017

Has Detroit Lions' defense been tipping its plays? Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
April 25, 2017

NFL draft preview: 3 first-round LB talents on Detroit Lions' radar Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 25, 2017

NFL draft: Sleeper safety prospect Jordan Moore 'a terror' on field Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 25, 2017

Lions game adds 'curveball' for college hoops twin bill Tony Paul – The Detroit News
April 25, 2017

Lang thrilled to be home, says Lions are ‘ready to contend’ Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
April 25, 2017

Mock drafters side with Lions taking defensive end Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
April 25, 2017

Lions could look long term at safety in draft Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
April 25, 2017

Lions' Lang will miss OTAs, but already spilling Packers secrets Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 25, 2017

Detroit Lions 2017 NFL Draft prospect: Wisconsin LB T.J. Watt Nate Atkins – Mlive.com
April 25, 2017

Detroit Lions 2017 draft preview: Pass rush could get a makeover Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 25, 2017

Five possible first-round offensive draft picks for Detroit Lions Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
April 25, 2017

Detroit Lions notes: Lang on schedule; features new look Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
April 25, 2017

Lang Reveals Two Team Goals For Lions, Which Are ‘Higher Than I Would Have Thought’ Will Burchfield – CBS Sports Detroit
April 25, 2017

Slay Eager To Team Up With Buddy Hayden: “That’s My Guy” Will Burchfield – CBS Sports Detroit
April 25, 2017

Lions Sign Free Agent P Redfern CBS Sports Detroit
April 25, 2017

