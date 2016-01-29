THE DAILY DRIVE: Kyle O'Brien 'knows everything about everybody'

Lions hire Kevin Anderson to run football operations Brian Manzullo – Detroit Free Press
January 28, 2016
Lions' Quinn says he can get players for any defense Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
January 28, 2016
Lions' Kyle O'Brien 'knows everything about everybody' Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
January 28, 2016
Ex-Lions OC Linehan pleased to see Stafford's progress Josh Katzenstein – Detroit News
January 28, 2016
Lions safety Quin sees Katrina parallel in Flint Josh Katzenstein – Detroit News
January 28, 2016
Lions' Quinn hires ex-Patriot as assistant to GM Josh Katzenstein – Detroit News
January 28, 2016
Senior Bowl showcases deep DT class available to Detroit Lions in upcoming draft Justin Rogers – Mlive.com
January 28, 2016
Detroit Lions add more Patriots influence, hire Kevin Anderson to run football operations Justin Rogers – Mlive.com
January 28, 2016
Lions to hire Kevin Anderson from Patriots as head of football ops Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
January 28, 2016