THE DAILY DRIVE: Kyle O'Brien 'knows everything about everybody'

Jan 29, 2016 at 02:31 AM

Lions hire Kevin Anderson to run football operations Brian Manzullo – Detroit Free Press
January 28, 2016

Lions' Quinn says he can get players for any defense Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
January 28, 2016

Lions' Kyle O'Brien 'knows everything about everybody' Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
January 28, 2016

Ex-Lions OC Linehan pleased to see Stafford's progress Josh Katzenstein – Detroit News
January 28, 2016

Lions safety Quin sees Katrina parallel in Flint Josh Katzenstein – Detroit News
January 28, 2016

Lions' Quinn hires ex-Patriot as assistant to GM Josh Katzenstein – Detroit News
January 28, 2016

Senior Bowl showcases deep DT class available to Detroit Lions in upcoming draft Justin Rogers – Mlive.com
January 28, 2016

Detroit Lions add more Patriots influence, hire Kevin Anderson to run football operations Justin Rogers – Mlive.com
January 28, 2016

Lions to hire Kevin Anderson from Patriots as head of football ops Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
January 28, 2016

