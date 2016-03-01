The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Jim Bob Cooter's knowledge of the game impressed NFL coaches

Mar 01, 2016 at 02:54 AM

Why Stanford QB Kevin Hogan could make sense for the Lions Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
March 1, 2016

Lions see Diggs as slot CB, still need free agent help Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
March 1, 2016

Former colleagues share how 'Patriots Paradigm' shapes Lions GM Bob Quinn Justin Rogers – Mlive.com
March 1, 2016

O'Brien likely to prove best addition to Lions staff Josh Katzenstein – The Detroit News
February 29, 2016

BYU East? DE Bronson Kaufusi gives Detroit Lions another Cougar to consider Justin Rogers – Mlive.com
February 29, 2016

Replacing Johnson could add pressure for possible Lions rookie WRs Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
February 29, 2016

Jim Bob Cooter's knowledge of the game impressed NFL coaches Michael Rothstien – ESPN.com
February 29, 2016

NFL combine notes: GVSU's Matt Judon has 'fiery' talk with Lions Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
February 29, 2016

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: D'Andre Swift was the best Week 1 running back per PFF, Football Outsiders

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Snap counts, PFF grades: Lions rookie LB Malcolm Rodriguez gets solid review in first start

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Brothers Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown score TDs two minutes apart for Lions, Bears

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions place DL Levi Onwuzurike on injured reserve, elevate 2 from practice squad

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Rookie LB Malcolm Rodriguez set to play 'pretty big role' on Detroit Lions defense

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions embracing energy with Week 1 sellout: 'Now it's our job to keep them in it'

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Jared Goff hungry for season opener against Eagles: "We owe them one"

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Barberton's John Cominsky does dad duty, earns Lions job in 'the most exhausting 5 weeks'

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: From tears to cheers, Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah's recovery from Achilles injury aided by family, unlikely friends

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions won't rush Jameson Williams' return: 'That's a long-term investment'

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions claim beefy defensive tackle Benito Jones off waivers from Dolphins

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Ray Agnew carves out vital role in Lions front office, quietly, but with conviction

Advertising