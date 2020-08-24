daily-drive-test

THE DAILY DRIVE: Jeff Okudah on facing Lions QB Matthew Stafford: I'm in awe of some of the throws he makes

Aug 24, 2020 at 10:28 AM

Wojo: Lions need late-game daggers and swagger to turn it around (subscription required)

Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News

August 24, 2020

Matthew Stafford or Jared Goff for 2020 NFL MVP? Long shots for six NFL awards, including best coach and rookies

Bill Barnwell – ESPN.com

August 24, 2020

Lions roundtable: Standouts, questions and concerns after Week 1 of camp (subscription required)

Chris Burke & Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

August 24, 2020

Sunday's False Positives Gave the NFL's Gameday COVID-19 Policies a Trial Run

Albert Breer – The MMQB

August 24, 2020

Lions' Jamal Agnew making plays in practice, showing his move from CB to WR isn't a gimmick

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 23, 2020

Reggie Ragland: Detroit Lions have same qualities as Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

August 23, 2020

Detroit Lions among multiple teams seeing faulty COVID tests. NFL says one lab is to blame

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 23, 2020

Detroit Lions observations: What in the world are they doing with Tracy Walker? (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 23, 2020

Detroit Lions rookie TE Hunter Bryant sidelined by hamstring injury; team adds ex-XFL DE

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 23, 2020

Detroit Lions training camp thoughts: I miss teasing Don Muhlbach

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

August 23, 2020

'I'm loving it': Lions' dynamic Jamal Agnew making smooth transition to receiver

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 23, 2020

Lions missing several key starters during Sunday's practice

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 23, 2020

Lions' Trey Flowers draws on Patriot philosophies to shape defensive approach

Rod Beard – The Detroit News

August 23, 2020

NFL announces COVID testing irregularities; Lions not impacted

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 23, 2020

Practice observations: Lions are seriously banged up, continue to play Tracy Walker with backups (subscription required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 23, 2020

Detroit Lions hit with more false positives for COVID-19

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 23, 2020

Detroit Lions sign ex-XFL DE Will Clarke; Bo Scarbrough, Hunter Bryant won’t practice

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 23, 2020

Lions’ Reggie Ragland on if he would’ve beat Matthew Stafford for pick-6: ‘You damn skippy’

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 23, 2020

Lions observations: Quintez Cephus continues to get open (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

August 23, 2020

Roger Goodell wishes NFL 'had listened earlier' to Colin Kaepernick regarding why he began kneeling in 2016  

Jelani Scott – NFL.com

August 23, 2020

Detroit Lions' Trey Flowers sharp entering 2020 season; Kerryon Johnson's favorite NBA team

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 22, 2020

Detroit Lions camp observations: What I've seen from key players on roster bubble (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 22, 2020

Lions' Kerryon Johnson has no interest in filming his workouts: 'I like my money too much'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 22, 2020

Detroit Lions RBs D'Andre Swift, Bo Scarbrough miss practice again

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 22, 2020

Detroit Lions camp observations: Offense gets upper hand in 2-minute drill (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 22, 2020

Lions' Kerryon Johnson adds knee brace in training camp for 'peace of mind'

Rod Beard – The Detroit News

August 22, 2020

Niyo: Lions rookie CB Jeff Okudah making steady strides into pro realm (subscription required)

John Niyo – The Detroit News

August 22, 2020

Observations: Lions TE T.J. Hockenson shines with pair of impressive touchdowns (subscription required)

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 22, 2020

Lions’ Frank Ragnow looks to enter NFL’s elite after offseason studying game’s top centers

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 22, 2020

Lions’ Kerryon Johnson comfortable playing with knee brace after 2 injury-plagued seasons

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 22, 2020

Lions RBs D’Andre Swift, Bo Scarbrough miss practice; rookie CB Jeff Okudah limited

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 22, 2020

Lions camp: Julian Okwara and the allure of the missing piece, more from Day 5 (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

August 22, 2020

Detroit Lions' Jeff Okudah not picky about taking cues from Matthew Stafford and receivers

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

August 21, 2020

Detroit Lions camp observations: Big day for defense, Jeff Okudah gets first-team reps (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 21, 2020

How Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford took up the social justice cause

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 21, 2020

Detroit Lions won't have fans at Ford Field to start 2020 season

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 21, 2020

Detroit Lions practice without D'Andre Swift, Bo Scarbrough, Jonathan Williams emerges

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 21, 2020

'Tremendous player' Frank Ragnow develops into cornerstone of Lions' offensive line

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 21, 2020

Lions camp observations: Undrafted Bryant turns heads; mixed bag for Stafford (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 21, 2020

Lions RB D'Andre Swift sits out, WR Marvin Hall hurt during practice

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 21, 2020

Matthew, Kelly Stafford bolster commitment to University of Georgia social justice program

Rod Beard – The Detroit News

August 21, 2020

Observations: Detroit’s defense looks much improved on Day 4 of padded practice (subscription required)

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 21, 2020

Matthew Stafford not worried about lack of fans at Ford Field despite strange circumstances

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 21, 2020

Jeff Okudah on facing Lions QB Matthew Stafford: I’m in awe of some of the throws he makes

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 21, 2020

Lions’ Matthew Stafford, wife Kelly, now pledge $1.5 million to promote social justice, equity at Georgia

Ben Raven – MLive.com

August 21, 2020

Matthew and Kelly Stafford give $1.5 million to UGA, in part to help social justice initiatives

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

August 21, 2020

Play-by-play for every 11-on-11 snap the Lions ran Thursday and Friday (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

August 21, 2020

After Week Of Camp, Okudah 'In Awe' Of Stafford -- And Starting To Catch Up

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

August 21, 2020

