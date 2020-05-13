Presented by

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 09:50 AM

THE DAILY DRIVE: Intel on the Lions' undrafted free agents, from their college coaches

Don't expect Detroit Lions to play in packed Ford Field, Gov. Whitmer says

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 13, 2020

Ex-Detroit Lions DL Roger Brown won't let coronavirus stop him or his businesses: 'I'll kick its butt'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 12, 2020

Why Vegas is betting against Detroit Lions in 2020 NFL season

Evan Petzold – Detroit Free Press

May 12, 2020

Lions' Tracy Walker says cousin Ahmaud Arbery was 'a beautiful soul'

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

May 12, 2020

Detroit Lions open as slight favorite in season opener against Bears

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

May 12, 2020

Detroit Lions have lowest average ticket resale price in NFL by hefty margin

Ben Raven – MLive.com

May 12, 2020

Sources: NFL, teams agree to raise debt limits $150M for each club

Seth Wickersham – ESPN.com

May 12, 2020

Intel on the Lions’ undrafted free agents, from their college coaches (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

May 12, 2020

NFL ticket prices are surging despite the uncertainty over the season (subscription required)

Daniel Kaplan – The Athletic

May 12, 2020

Pair Of Former Lions Have Shot At MNF Broadcast Booth

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

May 12, 2020

Former No. 1 Pick Says Stafford, Lions 'Can Do Something Special' In 2020

Staff – 97.1 The Ticket

May 12, 2020

VIDEO: Nate Burleson: Do the Detroit Lions have the best running game in the division?

Staff – Yahoo! Sports

May 12, 2020

Related Content

Linebacker Jarrad Davis
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Davis focused on bond with new teammates, not declined fifth-year option

Quarterback Matthew Stafford
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Analyst says take the over on 4,200 passing yards for Lions' Matthew Stafford

Running back Jason Huntley
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Jason Huntley preparing for NFL career with virtual offseason program

Cornerback Jeff Okudah
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Analyst sees Lions' draft class as having biggest immediate impact in NFL

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Goodell: NFL 'prepared to make adjustments' for 2020 season

Head Coach Matt Patricia
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Patricia to UDFAs: Expect longer timeline with hampered offseason. But stay ready.

Head Coach Matt Patricia
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Matt Patricia on ukuleles, Barbies and football in times of corona

NFL London
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: NFL cancels international games for 2020 season

Head coach Matt Patricia
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions coach Matt Patricia's makeshift home office: Grinding tape, virtual meetings, family

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Ten free agents who might make sense for the Lions, post-draft

Wide receiver Geronimo Allison
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Where Lions roster stands after draft, free agency; what players are still available

Advertising