 Skip to main content
Advertising

The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: How Tabor, the Lions' 2nd-round pick, got his name

Apr 29, 2017 at 05:00 AM

NFL draft: 10 Day 3 fits for Detroit Lions in Rounds 4-7 Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 29, 2017

Niyo: With Tabor, Quinn believes his Lion eyes John Niyo – The Detroit News
April 29, 2017

Lions weigh trading up for draft Day 3 Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
April 29, 2017

Grades for Lions' Day 2 picks Tabor, Golladay reflect concerns Josh Slagter – Mlive.com
April 29, 2017

Jake Butt, Ryan Glasgow could be final draft day fits for Lions Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
April 29, 2017

Detroit Lions draft CB Tabor in 2nd round; WR Golladay in 3rd Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
April 29, 2017

Lions draft Florida cornerback Tabor, Northern Illinois wide receiver Golladay Larry Lage (AP)
April 29, 2017

Detroit Lions NFL draft grades: What experts think of Day 2 picks Christopher D. Thomas – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2017

Lions GM Bob Quinn takes calculated risk drafting Florida's Tabor Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2017

Lions GM Bob Quinn: Tabor plays faster than 40-yard dash time Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2017

New Lions CB Tabor: Press play, watch the tape, don't sweat 40 Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2017

Lions pick Northern Illinois WR Golladay to play inside, outside Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2017

How Tabor, the Detroit Lions' 2nd-round pick, got his name Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2017

'Crazy' 24 hours has new LB Davis thankful to be a Detroit Lion Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2017

Analysts like Detroit Lions' second-round pick of Tabor Brandon Folsom – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2017

Barry or Emmitt? New Lions LB Davis stays 'quiet on that one' Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2017

Lions chose character over talent with Davis in NFL draft Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2017

Golladay took the scenic route to the Lions Matt Charboneau – The Detroit News
April 28, 2017

A dozen dandy prospects for the Lions on Day 3 Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
April 28, 2017

Davis grateful for tough love growing up Matt Charboneau – The Detroit News
April 28, 2017

Extra film study gave Lions confidence to draft Florida's Tabor Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
April 28, 2017

'I love hitting': New Lion Davis lowers the boom Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
April 28, 2017

'No more Cowboys': New Lion Davis sheds fandom Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
April 28, 2017

Lions trade down, grab Northern Illinois WR Golladay Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
April 28, 2017

Why big WR Golladay could play right away for Lions Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 28, 2017

5 NFL draft thoughts: Lions show faith in Abdullah, Riddick Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 28, 2017

2017 NFL Draft: Players to watch for the Detroit Lions in Rounds 4-7 Nate Atkins – Mlive.com
April 28, 2017

Lions could gun for early trade on Day 3 Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 28, 2017

ESPN NFL draft analysts say Lions WR pick Golladay nice piece of clay Scott DeCamp – Mlive.com
April 28, 2017

Mother of Lions CB Tabor calls out critics: 'Press play, watch the tape' Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 28, 2017

2017 NFL Draft: Detroit Lions, Tabor join NFL-record DB draft Nate Atkins – Mlive.com
April 28, 2017

Tabor knocked by NFL draft analysts for his speed, but Lions don't care Scott DeCamp – Mlive.com
April 28, 2017

Davis arrives in Detroit: 'I love hitting, I love striking Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 28, 2017

5 NFL draft thoughts: More evidence the Lions must pay Stafford Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 28, 2017

Admiring LaVar Ball, Tabor's message to everyone: 'Press Play, Watch the Tape' Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
April 28, 2017

Detroit Lions' 2017 draft picks: Analysis for every selection Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
April 28, 2017

Five things to know about Davis, Lions first-round draft pick Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
April 28, 2017

Lions Trade Back To Draft N. Illinois WR Golladay In 3rd Round CBS Sports Detroit
April 28, 2017

Lions Draft Florida CB Tabor In Second Round CBS Sports Detroit
April 28, 2017

VIDEO: Lions select Tabor No. 53 in the 2017 NFL Draft http://nfl.com/
April 28, 2017

VIDEO: Tabor: I’m going to look real swag in these colors http://nfl.com/
April 28, 2017

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Jared Goff: Getting traded to Lions "greatest thing that ever happened to me for my career"

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions 2024 draft preview: Long-term need could justify receiver in early rounds

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Several national analysts predicting huge year for Lions DT Alim McNeill

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: What has been the Detroit Lions' best offseason decision thus far?

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions keep tight end Brock Wright, match RFA offer from San Francisco 49ers

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Dan Campbell understands controversial hip-drop ban: 'It's a vicious tackle'

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: The mixed history of NFL draft's No. 29 pick: Busts, Hall-of-Famers and a legendary Lion

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Going up? A complete guide to potential draft-day trade partners for Lions

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Mike Tannenbaum: Detroit Lions 'a destination place' because of Dan Campbell

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions still working to sign Josh Reynolds in 'best free agency' under Brad Holmes

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions will unveil new uniforms next month, ahead of the draft

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 10 free agents for Detroit Lions to consider in second wave of free agency

Advertising