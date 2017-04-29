THE DAILY DRIVE: How Tabor, the Lions' 2nd-round pick, got his name

NFL draft: 10 Day 3 fits for Detroit Lions in Rounds 4-7 Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 29, 2017
Niyo: With Tabor, Quinn believes his Lion eyes John Niyo – The Detroit News
April 29, 2017
Lions weigh trading up for draft Day 3 Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
April 29, 2017
Grades for Lions' Day 2 picks Tabor, Golladay reflect concerns Josh Slagter – Mlive.com
April 29, 2017
Jake Butt, Ryan Glasgow could be final draft day fits for Lions Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
April 29, 2017
Detroit Lions draft CB Tabor in 2nd round; WR Golladay in 3rd Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
April 29, 2017
Lions draft Florida cornerback Tabor, Northern Illinois wide receiver Golladay Larry Lage (AP)
April 29, 2017
Detroit Lions NFL draft grades: What experts think of Day 2 picks Christopher D. Thomas – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2017
Lions GM Bob Quinn takes calculated risk drafting Florida's Tabor Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2017
Lions GM Bob Quinn: Tabor plays faster than 40-yard dash time Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2017
New Lions CB Tabor: Press play, watch the tape, don't sweat 40 Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2017
Lions pick Northern Illinois WR Golladay to play inside, outside Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2017
How Tabor, the Detroit Lions' 2nd-round pick, got his name Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2017
'Crazy' 24 hours has new LB Davis thankful to be a Detroit Lion Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2017
Analysts like Detroit Lions' second-round pick of Tabor Brandon Folsom – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2017
Barry or Emmitt? New Lions LB Davis stays 'quiet on that one' Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2017
Lions chose character over talent with Davis in NFL draft Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press
April 28, 2017
Golladay took the scenic route to the Lions Matt Charboneau – The Detroit News
April 28, 2017
A dozen dandy prospects for the Lions on Day 3 Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
April 28, 2017
Davis grateful for tough love growing up Matt Charboneau – The Detroit News
April 28, 2017
Extra film study gave Lions confidence to draft Florida's Tabor Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
April 28, 2017
'I love hitting': New Lion Davis lowers the boom Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
April 28, 2017
'No more Cowboys': New Lion Davis sheds fandom Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
April 28, 2017
Lions trade down, grab Northern Illinois WR Golladay Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
April 28, 2017
Why big WR Golladay could play right away for Lions Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 28, 2017
5 NFL draft thoughts: Lions show faith in Abdullah, Riddick Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 28, 2017
2017 NFL Draft: Players to watch for the Detroit Lions in Rounds 4-7 Nate Atkins – Mlive.com
April 28, 2017
Lions could gun for early trade on Day 3 Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 28, 2017
ESPN NFL draft analysts say Lions WR pick Golladay nice piece of clay Scott DeCamp – Mlive.com
April 28, 2017
Mother of Lions CB Tabor calls out critics: 'Press play, watch the tape' Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 28, 2017
2017 NFL Draft: Detroit Lions, Tabor join NFL-record DB draft Nate Atkins – Mlive.com
April 28, 2017
Tabor knocked by NFL draft analysts for his speed, but Lions don't care Scott DeCamp – Mlive.com
April 28, 2017
Davis arrives in Detroit: 'I love hitting, I love striking Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 28, 2017
5 NFL draft thoughts: More evidence the Lions must pay Stafford Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
April 28, 2017
Admiring LaVar Ball, Tabor's message to everyone: 'Press Play, Watch the Tape' Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
April 28, 2017
Detroit Lions' 2017 draft picks: Analysis for every selection Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
April 28, 2017
Five things to know about Davis, Lions first-round draft pick Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
April 28, 2017
Lions Trade Back To Draft N. Illinois WR Golladay In 3rd Round CBS Sports Detroit
April 28, 2017
Lions Draft Florida CB Tabor In Second Round CBS Sports Detroit
April 28, 2017
VIDEO: Lions select Tabor No. 53 in the 2017 NFL Draft http://nfl.com/
April 28, 2017
VIDEO: Tabor: I’m going to look real swag in these colors http://nfl.com/
April 28, 2017