THE DAILY DRIVE: How new Lions QB coach Mark Brunell thinks his vast playing experience can help Jared Goff

May 20, 2021 at 09:18 AM

Mark Brunell: 2021 Detroit Lions could mirror surprise Jacksonville Jaguars season of 1996 (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 20, 2021

'Rich Man, Poor Man' could be story of the Detroit Lions' offensive line and receivers

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

May 20, 2021

Niyo: Lions laying it all on the line with returning O-line coach Hank Fraley (subscription required)

John Niyo – The Detroit News

May 20, 2021

Film study with the Lions’ coordinators: Jamaal Williams’ energy, confidence and fit with D’Andre Swift (subscription required)

Chris Burke & Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

May 20, 2021

Iowa State's Matt Campbell reportedly turned down 8-year, $68.5 million deal from Detroit Lions

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 19, 2021

Detroit Lions offensive line 'can be as good as we want to be' after Penei Sewell addition

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 19, 2021

Penei Sewell's rookie contract is done. Here's what comes next for Detroit Lions' top pick

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 19, 2021

After Pro Bowl year, Lions look to squeeze more production out of T.J. Hockenson

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

May 19, 2021

Already counted out? Back in NFL, Lions QBs coach Mark Brunell hears familiar story

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

May 19, 2021

Four years later, Lions' Hank Fraley gets chance to coach 'hungry' Penei Sewell

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

May 19, 2021

Explaining structure and cap hits for Frank Ragnow's contract extension with Lions

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

May 19, 2021

Reports: Lions get rookie Penei Sewell under contract

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

May 19, 2021

Detroit Lions reportedly offered Iowa State coach Matt Campbell an 8-year, $68.5 million contract

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

May 19, 2021

How new Lions QB coach Mark Brunell thinks his vast playing experience can help Jared Goff

Ben Raven – MLive.com

May 19, 2021

Lions’ offensive line coach first saw top pick Penei Sewell in high school

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

May 19, 2021

First-round pick Penei Sewell reportedly agrees to rookie deal with Detroit Lions

Ben Raven – MLive.com

May 19, 2021

Despite trade rumors, Lions say Tyrell Crosby is a ‘great piece of the puzzle for us’

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 19, 2021

