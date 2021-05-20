THE DAILY DRIVE: How new Lions QB coach Mark Brunell thinks his vast playing experience can help Jared Goff

Mark Brunell: 2021 Detroit Lions could mirror surprise Jacksonville Jaguars season of 1996 (subscription required)
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
May 20, 2021
Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
May 20, 2021
Niyo: Lions laying it all on the line with returning O-line coach Hank Fraley (subscription required)
John Niyo – The Detroit News
May 20, 2021
Film study with the Lions’ coordinators: Jamaal Williams’ energy, confidence and fit with D’Andre Swift (subscription required)
Chris Burke & Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic
May 20, 2021
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
May 19, 2021
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
May 19, 2021
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
May 19, 2021
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
May 19, 2021
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
May 19, 2021
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
May 19, 2021
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
May 19, 2021
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
May 19, 2021
Kyle Meinke – MLive.com
May 19, 2021
Ben Raven – MLive.com
May 19, 2021
Kyle Meinke – MLive.com
May 19, 2021
Ben Raven – MLive.com
May 19, 2021
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
May 19, 2021