The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: How much better is Detroit Lions defense after targeting that side of ball in NFL draft?

May 03, 2022 at 10:18 AM

How much better is Detroit Lions defense after targeting that side of ball in NFL draft? (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 3, 2022

Detroit Lions couldn't pass up chance to grab 'game-changer' WR Jameson Williams

Eric Woodyard – ESPN.com

May 3, 2022

Meet the 8 draftees from the Detroit Lions’ 2022 NFL draft class (subscription required)

Benjamin Raven – MLive

May 2, 2022

2022 NFL draft analysis: Best pick, biggest risk, who’s on the hot seat, what’s left for the Lions to do

Kyle Meinke – MLive

May 2, 2022

Muskegon native Kalil Pimpleton realizes NFL dream with Detroit Lions

Josh VanDyke – MLive

May 2, 2022

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins 'confused and shocked' by positive test for PEDs

Josh Weinfuss – ESPN.com

May 2, 2022

Lions official: NFL was mad at team for turning in Hutchinson pick so fast

John Healy – 97.1 The Ticket

May 2, 2022

NFL suspends Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins six games for violating PED policy

Michael Baca – NFL.com

May 2, 2022

Lions DL coach reveals position plans for rookies Aidan Hutchinson, Josh Paschal

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

May 2, 2022

Roster impact of the Detroit Lions selecting TE James Mitchell

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

May 2, 2022

