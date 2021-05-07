The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: How Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff is building chemistry with teammates as NFL plans for OTAs

May 07, 2021 at 10:39 AM

Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah 'feeling great' after surgery, poised for bounce back 2021

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 7, 2021

No sugarcoating it, Detroit Lions WRs look like they're from the Island of Misfit Toys (subscription required)

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

May 7, 2021

New Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff can lean on experience, both good and bad

Eric Woodyard – ESPN

May 7, 2021

Jared Goff: Not drafting a QB 'a nice vote of confidence' by Detroit Lions

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 6, 2021

How Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff is building chemistry with teammates as NFL plans for OTAs

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 6, 2021

Detroit Lions' Frank Ragnow signs 4-year extension, becomes highest-paid center in NFL

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 6, 2021

Niyo: Lions' Okudah gets second chance to make first impression (subscription required)

John Niyo – The Detroit News

May 6, 2021

Jared Goff: Lions installing a hybrid offense, 'fired up' for addition of Penei Sewell

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

May 6, 2021

Report: Lions make Frank Ragnow NFL's highest-paid center

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

May 6, 2021

Detroit Lions part ways with three scouts week after NFL Draft

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

May 6, 2021

The Detroit Lions are installing a multiple offense with spread principles

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

May 6, 2021

Jared Goff thrilled by vote of confidence, says Lions players will work out together despite boycotting program

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

May 6, 2021

Detroit Lions reportedly sign Frank Ragnow to record four-year, $70 million extension

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

May 6, 2021

Detroit Lions making Frank Ragnow NFL's top-paid center, source says

Staff – ESPN

May 6, 2021

Lions center Frank Ragnow arrived NFL-ready in Detroit, and now he’s a foundational piece (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

May 6, 2021

The Lions’ 2022 quarterback draft options, if Jared Goff isn’t the solution (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

May 6, 2021

Goff says Lions weren't drafting QB this year: "We had some talks"

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

May 6, 2021

'It would have been nice to have these tools:' Jeff Okudah eager for year two

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

May 6, 2021

AP source: Lions releasing running back Kerryon Johnson

Larry Lage – AP

May 6, 2021

Lions make Frank Ragnow highest-paid center in NFL with extension through 2026

Kevin Patra – NFL.com

May 6, 2021

Jared Goff: Lions not drafting quarterback 'a nice vote of confidence'

Kevin Patra – NFL.com

May 6, 2021

Report: Detroit Lions to sign UDFA S Nick Pickett from Oregon

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

May 6, 2021

Lions CB Jeff Okudah ‘seeing the game completely different’ under new coaching staff

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 6, 2021

Lions make Frank Ragnow highest-paid Center in the NFL

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports

May 6, 2021

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Head coach Dan Campbell breaks down Lions' NFL Draft class

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions' 2021 draft class makes PFF's top 5

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: There's a lot to like about Lions GM Brad Holmes' first NFL draft performance

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 2021 NFL Draft grades: Detroit Lions had a consensus top-10 class

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Coaching staff filled with former players resonates with current Lions

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Dan Campbell says Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, Micah Parsons all 'worthy' of 7th overall pick

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 2021 NFL draft: Mocking 5 draft trades that could work for the Detroit Lions

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' T.J. Hockenson goes full wrestling manager in ridiculous commercial with George Kittle

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 2021 NFL regular-season schedule to be released May 12

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions 2021 draft preview: Detroit could look at Day 2 to pocket a nickel

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Brothers, best friends, rivals: Rick and Chris Spielman find new dynamic with Vikings and Lions

Advertising